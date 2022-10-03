Matt Rhule: Baker Mayfield to remain Panthers starter

Oct 03, 2022 at 12:54 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Baker Mayfield
Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have some problems on offense at the moment, but they're not making a change at quarterback.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Monday that Baker Mayfield would remain the starter heading into next week's game against the 49ers.

"Baker's our starter," Rhule said.

The questions came up after Rhule hedged Sunday night when asked about the possibility of Sam Darnold being activated from injured reserve.

But Rhule said Monday that Darnold wasn't ready to begin practicing yet, after missing the previous four games with an ankle injury. The only other quarterback on the active roster is PJ Walker.

Mayfield is 27th in the league in passing yards (747), 30th in passer rating (75.0), and 31st in completion percentage (54.7).

Rhule pointed to the larger issue the Panthers have on offense, as they're last in the league in third-down conversions (25.5 percent), after going 2-of-10 against the Cardinals.

Related Content

news

The Day After: Waiting to see on Jeremy Chinn

The safety left the loss to the Cardinals early because of a hamstring injury, and they're preparing multiple options if he's not ready to return.

news

Bank of America Stadium will be early voting site in 2022

Nearly 13,000 residents voted at the stadium in 2020.

news

Snap Counts: Carolina vs. Arizona in Week 4

Myles Hartsfield and Sean Chandler saw increased snaps after Jeremy Chinn left with injury.

news

Postgame Transcripts: Week 4 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Read what head coach Matt Rhule and Panthers players said to the media after the game.

news

Panthers defense sticking with the offense after Arizona loss

Linebacker Frankie Luvu said Carolina's offense and defense were 'all in this together' after Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.

news

Baker Mayfield: "We're frustrated. But it's not the end of the world."

The Panthers quarterback threw two interceptions, and the team continued to struggle to convert third downs in loss to the Cardinals.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers score defensive TD for second straight game

The defense scored in back-to-back games for the first time since 2005.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall to Cardinals, 26-16

Offensive struggle continued as Carolina dropped to 1-3.

news

Live Updates: Panthers vs. Cardinals in Week 4

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from Sunday's game against Arizona.

news

Christian McCaffrey active, Terrace Marshall Jr. inactive for Cardinals game

Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. is also active for today's game against Arizona, giving them more depth at wideout.

news

Panthers Legends share their "Stories of Sam"

Former players from across generations gathered Saturday night to remember linebacker and assistant coach Sam Mills, to kick off Keep Pounding weekend.

