Matt Rhule: Baker Mayfield to remain Panthers starter

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have some problems on offense at the moment, but they're not making a change at quarterback.
Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Monday that Baker Mayfield would remain the starter heading into next week's game against the 49ers.
"Baker's our starter," Rhule said.
The questions came up after Rhule hedged Sunday night when asked about the possibility of Sam Darnold being activated from injured reserve.
But Rhule said Monday that Darnold wasn't ready to begin practicing yet, after missing the previous four games with an ankle injury. The only other quarterback on the active roster is PJ Walker.
Mayfield is 27th in the league in passing yards (747), 30th in passer rating (75.0), and 31st in completion percentage (54.7).
Rhule pointed to the larger issue the Panthers have on offense, as they're last in the league in third-down conversions (25.5 percent), after going 2-of-10 against the Cardinals.
View the best photos from pregame, in-game, halftime and after Sunday's game against Arizona.