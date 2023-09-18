McKee Road Elementary wins Panthers Spirit Rocks! contest

Sep 18, 2023 at 03:10 PM
McKee Road Elementary

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers teamed up with local elementary, middle, and high schools to celebrate the start of the Panthers season with the Panthers Spirit Rocks! school rock art contest. Schools were encouraged to show their Panthers Spirit on the original form of social media – their school rock!

Approximately 40 schools participated in the program, with McKee Road Elementary taking home Top Rock honors with the school's "History of Art" concept.

McKee Road Elementary will be recognized in-game at Bank of America Stadium during the Panthers Monday Night Football game against the New Orleans Saints. The school will also receive a $2,500 grant from Carolina Panthers Charities to support the school's arts program.

In addition, the other top 15 schools, as voted on by a committee, will each receive a $1,000 arts grant from Panthers Charities. In recognition of the outstanding creativity and Panthers spirit exhibited by the entries, the team surprised all participating schools by informing them that they would receive grant funding.

Lowe's provided paint starter kits for each participating school as part of the program.

PHOTOS: Panthers Spirit Rocks

