Mexican National Soccer Team coming to Bank of America Stadium in 2020

Dec 02, 2019 at 11:34 AM
mextour_thumb

The Mexican National Team will once again tour the United States in 2020, entertaining millions of devoted fans from coast to coast. Now in its 18th year, the Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (FMF) and Soccer United Marketing (SUM) today announced the 2020 #MexTour will kick-off on Thursday, March 26, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. – presented by Allstate, followed by a game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Sunday, March 29 – presented by AT&T. The teams are expected to bring their top rosters as the games will be played during the March FIFA dates.

Opponents, kickoff times, as well as additional matches for the 2020 Mexican National Team U.S. Tour, will be also announced at a later date.

Tickets for the two matches will go on sale to the general public on Monday, December 9th, at 10 a.m. ET via MexTour.org.

The Mexican National Team played at Bank of America Stadium last summer as part of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, defeating Martinique, 3-2, in front of over 52,000 fans.

For more information on Bank of America Stadium, click here.

Gold Cup Soccer at Bank of America Stadium

Images from the Gold Cup soccer doubleheader from Bank of America Stadium where Mexico defeated Martinique and Canada defeated Cuba.

