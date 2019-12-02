Mexican National Soccer Team coming to Bank of America Stadium in 2020

The Mexican National Team will once again tour the United States in 2020, entertaining millions of devoted fans from coast to coast. Now in its 18th year, the Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (FMF) and Soccer United Marketing (SUM) today announced the 2020 #MexTour will kick-off on Thursday, March 26, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. – presented by Allstate, followed by a game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Sunday, March 29 – presented by AT&T. The teams are expected to bring their top rosters as the games will be played during the March FIFA dates.