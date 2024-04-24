Minicamp notebook: Dave Canales balancing practice reps and draft prep

The Panthers get to ease into the draft since they don't have a first-rounder, but will be on hand Thursday night to monitor the process and get ready for having two of the first seven picks on Friday. (You can see all of their picks here.)

Canales said being on the field for the first steps of this process allows them to see the schemes in action, which is helpful as they're visualizing picks.

He said that didn't really change the work they did on the field this week, even though some new players could change what they need to do or can do, but that seeing the existing players helped frame the way they view guys this weekend.

And when they get some more bodies in this weekend, they might not need him to be on the scout team, though he said he enjoyed getting a sweat in while mimicking different positions. At various points in practice, Canales acted as a lineman, a pass-rusher, a corner, among others. He's not the only one, as offensive coordinator Brad Idzik comes out with cleats each day to run routes and get his cardio in while working with receivers.

"Number one, it's a workout for me," Canales said. "So it's steps, if I had my tracker on them just getting more, more steps. Moving around, it's infectious. It shows the players, it gives the visual for the quarterback, the wide receivers, the coaching staff as well. Like, hey, let's be involved, let's get in the middle of these drills. And let's not be the coaches that have our arms crossed, standing back on the sideline, reading a script. Let's be interactive, let's be developmentally-minded and let's be intentional.