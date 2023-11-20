Monday Brew: No plans to park Bryce Young

— Reich didn't offer any specifics to possible changes on the offensive line, saying he still needed to meet with coaches and the medical staff. He said right guard Austin Corbett was getting checked on Monday. He went down briefly after getting hit in the left knee (the same as his surgically repaired ACL from last season), but he returned to the game and played every snap.

Otherwise, Reich said that despite considering some rotations last week, they ultimately decided during the game to leave Chandler Zavala in place at left guard and keep things as they were.

He was encouraged by how they run-blocked against the Cowboys (85 yards in the first half), but acknowledged they needed to improve in pass protection.

They also alternated Young between working from under center, in shotgun, and in the pistol formation as they continued to look for answers on offense. They're doing things far differently than last year when the Panthers were a run-first team out of necessity.

"I think the main thing in the evaluation, coming in when you were looking at the tape from last year, what stuck out was the run game. There's no question about that?" Reich said. "We all know that we all know what this team did in the second half of the season, playing the brand of football that they were playing. It wasn't a bunch of drop-back passes.