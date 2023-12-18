Monday Brew: Run defense stands out against Falcons

— The Panthers had a seasonal illness roll through the locker room last week, with a number of players in and out of practice all week. Then backup tackle David Sharpe was a late scratch Sunday morning with the same designation.

Tabor noted that was "going around" and that Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo was ill late in the week and sequestered from the team as they traveled here.

"You just try to do it as simple as it is: Wash your hands, cover your mouth, stay away, some spacing, those types of things. "That's kind of what we're into right now, and hopefully, we'll get over this flu bug. But that's always tough to beat."

Tabor said when players turn up feeling poorly, they'll either send them home to keep from becoming a super-spreader or hand them a mask and have them sit in the back of the meeting room.