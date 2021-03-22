Morgan Fox fired up for chance to add to his resume

The Panthers are hoping to help their third-down rush this year with the acquisition of Fox, who signed his free-agent deal last week, a rapid-fire courtship which was a new process for him.

"Coming from a small school, and being undrafted, you appreciate what you got and what you were given, and it was cool to be in a position to have options, and a place that wants you because of the kind of player you are and the body of work you've put up," Fox said. "It's new now that the body of work is coming to fruition, and I have a chance to come to a place where they want me, that's exciting."