Morris-Jenkins' "Kicks for Kids" program starts 2023 with $7,500 donation

Aug 04, 2023 at 05:55 PM
230802 Fan Fest CSW-74
Chanelle Smith-Walker

CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Panthers continue to make an impact on and off the field.

During Fan Fest on Wednesday night at Bank of America Stadium, the Panthers kicked off their fourth season of Kicks for Kids with Morris-Jenkins.

Through the Kicks for Kids program, the Carolina Panthers and Morris-Jenkins raise funds throughout the season to be donated to Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital. To date, $55,500 has been donated to Levine Children's Hospital through Kicks for Kids.

"We were so grateful to community partners like Morris-Jenkins and the Carolina Panthers, who walk hand-in-hand with us to elevate health care programs and services for our young patients," said Kellie McGregor, assistant vice president at Atrium Health Foundation.

Levine Children's Hospital received $7,500 following the second-annual field goal competition on the field before the Panthers began practice in front of fans for Fan Fest.

"We're excited for yet another year of Kicks for Kids," said Jonathan Bancroft, President and CEO of Morris-Jenkins. "A lot of us at Morris-Jenkins have experienced the talent and care at Levine Children's Hospital with our own kids. This program is just one of many ways we can give back, and we can't wait to celebrate every field goal with the Panthers this season."

For every kick made during the field goal competition during Fan Fest, Levine Children's Hospital received $2,500.

Panthers mascot Sir Purr began the field goal competition followed by Morris-Jenkins technician Rich Brennan, and Panthers kicker ﻿Eddy Piñeiro﻿.

Fundraising for Kicks for Kids won't stop at Fan Fest. Levine Children's Hospital will receive a $1,000 donation for every made field goal at Panthers home games throughout the season.

