 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Advertising

Morris-Jenkins, Panthers celebrate fourth annual Kicks for Kids community initiative at Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital 

Mar 08, 2024 at 01:44 PM
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-026

The Carolina Panthers and Morris-Jenkins celebrated their fourth season of Kicks for Kids, benefiting Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital on Wednesday! 

To commemorate the 2023 Kicks for Kids season, the Carolina Panthers and Morris-Jenkins, alongside Levine Children's Hospital, hosted an in-person celebration for patients, their families, and staff. For every Carolina Panthers field goal made during regular season home games this year, Morris-Jenkins donated $1,000 towards Kicks for Kids, for a total of $15,000. The Carolina Panthers raised an additional $7,500 in support of Kicks for Kids during their annual Fan Fest this year.

"Watching the games is even better knowing money is going to Levine Children's with every field goal we make at home during football season, said Jonathan Bancroft, Morris-Jenkins President and CEO. "Morris-Jenkins supports Levine Children's all year long and has for years and years. To take that support and tie it into our partnership with the Carolina Panthers and have even more fun with it is awesome."

The celebration included check presentations totaling $22,500 raised during this season's Kicks for Kids campaign presented by Morris-Jenkins President and CEO, Jonathan Bancroft, and Panthers Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Dan O'Neill. The donations were accepted by Kellie McGregor, Assistant VP of Development for the Atrium Health Foundation.

PHOTOS: Morris-Jenkins, Panthers celebrate fourth annual Kicks for Kids community initiative at Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital 

The Carolina Panthers and Morris-Jenkins celebrated their fourth season of Kicks for Kids, benefiting Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital on Wednesday!

240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-039
1 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-046
2 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-005
3 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-090
4 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-052
5 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-031
6 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-028
7 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-092
8 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-101
9 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-085
10 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-119
11 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-019
12 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-022
13 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-060
14 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-043
15 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-106
16 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-011
17 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-116
18 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-087
19 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-015
20 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-078
21 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-024
22 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-004
23 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-048
24 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-023
25 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-077
26 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-113
27 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-100
28 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-105
29 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-012
30 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-035
31 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-047
32 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-049
33 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-096
34 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-063
35 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-115
36 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-094
37 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-059
38 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-038
39 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-003
40 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-057
41 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-014
42 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-042
43 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-033
44 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-073
45 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-103
46 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-081
47 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-061
48 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-120
49 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-050
50 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-058
51 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-008
52 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-027
53 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-029
54 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-066
55 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-034
56 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-104
57 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-084
58 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-082
59 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-044
60 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-088
61 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-018
62 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-002
63 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-001
64 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-114
65 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-040
66 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-067
67 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-079
68 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-080
69 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-006
70 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-097
71 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-099
72 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-091
73 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-036
74 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-071
75 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-030
76 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-083
77 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-013
78 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-086
79 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-026
80 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-075
81 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-020
82 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-112
83 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-053
84 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-111
85 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-117
86 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-062
87 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-055
88 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-041
89 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-064
90 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-032
91 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-054
92 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-017
93 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-118
94 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-009
95 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-037
96 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-095
97 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-016
98 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-051
99 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-098
100 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-072
101 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-089
102 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-025
103 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-045
104 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-102
105 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-021
106 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-074
107 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-065
108 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-007
109 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-010
110 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-070
111 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-056
112 / 112
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The celebration included check presentations totaling $22,500 raised during this season's Kicks for Kids campaign presented by Morris-Jenkins President and CEO, Jonathan Bancroft, and Panthers Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Dan O'Neill. The donations were accepted by Kellie McGregor, Assistant VP of Development for the Atrium Health Foundation. 

"We are incredibly grateful for the longstanding, loyal partnerships with Morris-Jenkins and the Carolinas Panthers, who continue to bring hope to the lives of our patients and families," said Kellie McGregor, Assistant VP of Development for the Atrium Health Foundation. "Thank you for your generous support and for the positive impact you've made at Atrium Health Levine Children's."

Levine Children's Hospital patients, family members, and staff were able to spend their afternoon enjoying snacks and interactive activities alongside Carolina Panthers Punter, Johnny Hekker, Sir Purr and Morris-Jenkins team members! 

"My experience here was so special. Being able to interact with the patients, families and the staff. I am happy to be a part of an initiative that provides support to Levine Childrens Hospital," said Johnny Hekker, Punter of the Carolina Panthers. "It's something our Special Teams takes pride in [field goal performance], not only because we want to win but when we see the amount go up after a kick is made, you know exactly what it means."

Morris-Jenkins is the Official Air Conditioning, Heating, and Plumbing Services Partner of the Carolina Panthers. Since the beginning of Morris-Jenkins' partnership with the Carolina Panthers, Kicks for Kids has supported Levine Children's Hospital and their continued excellence in providing the highest level of care for children in the community. To date, $77,000 has been raised through this partnership. 

Thank you, Morris-Jenkins and Atrium Health Foundation for your continued support of Kicks for Kids!

Related Content

news

On International Women's Day, Panthers inspire from the top

To celebrate International Women's Day, the Panthers hosted an event with top female talent from around the area, to inspire the next generation of women. 
news

Brandt Tilis has found his next challenge, and quick rapport with new teammates

Since joining the Panthers' new front office, Tilis has quickly fit into what Dan Morgan is working to create here, bringing his background from a consistent winner with him.
news

Chalk Talk: Kuechly and Stewart talk Bryce Young, Dave Canales and favorite memories

Former Panthers greats, Luke Kuechly and Jonathan Stewart, shared their thoughts on the current Panthers, Dave Canales, and some of their favorite memories from their playing days. 
news

For Julius Peppers, his first steps inside the Hall of Fame were solemn ones

The Panthers legend made his first trip inside the Pro Football Hall of Fame this week, and continued his own process of absorbing the fact he belongs there.
news

Panthers place franchise tag on Brian Burns

The move allows them to hang onto the 25-year-old pass-rusher, keeping him out of the free agent market which opens next week.
news

FanDuel becomes an official sports betting partner of the Carolina Panthers ahead of upcoming North Carolina launch 

 Sports fans in North Carolina can now pre-register on the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
news

Xavier Legette leaves South Carolina for the NFL with something to prove

South Carolina native and alum Xavier Legette had his best season in 2023. Now he has a point to prove to the himself, his family and the NFL.
news

Mock Draft Matrix: What the experts tell us about potential Panthers, or not

Taking a collection of February mock drafts is hardly scientific, but it at least points toward a group of players who could reasonably be on the board when the Panthers pick 33rd overall. Or maybe not.
news

Combine notebook: WRs take the stage and state their case as the best

Friday at the NFL Draft Combine saw wide receivers introduce themselves and there was one big message to emerge; they believe this is the best class ever. 
news

Ask The Old Guy: What to make of the combine?

From what actually happens in the meeting rooms, hallways, and restaurants of Indianapolis, to what's coming over a busy couple of weeks, you had lots of questions.
news

Combine notebook: Clemson corner Nate Wiggins hoping to prove doubters wrong

From Wiggins meeting with the Panthers, to Quinyon Mitchell's chip, here's Thursday's round-up from the Combine.
Advertising