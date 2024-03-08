Morris-Jenkins, Panthers celebrate fourth annual Kicks for Kids community initiative at Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital 

The celebration included check presentations totaling $22,500 raised during this season's Kicks for Kids campaign presented by Morris-Jenkins President and CEO, Jonathan Bancroft, and Panthers Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Dan O'Neill. The donations were accepted by Kellie McGregor, Assistant VP of Development for the Atrium Health Foundation.

"We are incredibly grateful for the longstanding, loyal partnerships with Morris-Jenkins and the Carolinas Panthers, who continue to bring hope to the lives of our patients and families," said Kellie McGregor, Assistant VP of Development for the Atrium Health Foundation. "Thank you for your generous support and for the positive impact you've made at Atrium Health Levine Children's."

Levine Children's Hospital patients, family members, and staff were able to spend their afternoon enjoying snacks and interactive activities alongside Carolina Panthers Punter, Johnny Hekker, Sir Purr and Morris-Jenkins team members!

"My experience here was so special. Being able to interact with the patients, families and the staff. I am happy to be a part of an initiative that provides support to Levine Childrens Hospital," said Johnny Hekker, Punter of the Carolina Panthers. "It's something our Special Teams takes pride in [field goal performance], not only because we want to win but when we see the amount go up after a kick is made, you know exactly what it means."

Morris-Jenkins is the Official Air Conditioning, Heating, and Plumbing Services Partner of the Carolina Panthers. Since the beginning of Morris-Jenkins' partnership with the Carolina Panthers, Kicks for Kids has supported Levine Children's Hospital and their continued excellence in providing the highest level of care for children in the community. To date, $77,000 has been raised through this partnership.