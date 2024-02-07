My View: National Women and Girls Sports Day

Attending meetings where the majority of the room is filled with women is nothing short of amazing. It sends a powerful message about the significance of representation. Witnessing young girls who have never seen a female team photographer (myself), a Hispanic female social media manager (Angela Denogean), or a female video producer (Kelly Bright) is truly impactful. When I see Kelly, our long-form producer, confidently walking around the field with her camera, I can't help but think, "Wow, she is absolutely fierce!" It's a stark contrast to a time when such roles were predominantly occupied by men.

In society, the common perception of women in sports often revolves around on-air talent. However, witnessing women hold various positions outside of that realm is nothing short of incredible. Morgan Jenkins is a key member of our team as the Digital Platforms Coordinator. We collaborate closely to ensure that our website and app serve as more than just digital interfaces. Even beyond our digital space, most of our partnership team consists of exceptionally talented women who fearlessly negotiate and close deals with major partners for our professional football team. We collaborate closely with Khara Gibson-Taylor and Kendall Letterman daily, ensuring that we meet and exceed the requirements of all their partners.