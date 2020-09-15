My View: Unusual Week 1

I quickly adapted to a lot of changes on Sunday, but I couldn't get used to the lack of crowd noise after a big play. At every football game, you expect fans to go crazy. You don't truly understand the meaning of home-field advantage until your 12th man is no longer there. It was bizarre watching Anderson run in a 75-yard touchdown while hearing only his teammates' cheers on the sideline and a few scattered claps from staff around the stadium.