New food and beverage offerings at Bank of America Stadium in 2022

CHARLOTTE - The Carolina Panthers and Levy – the hospitality partner of Bank of America Stadium – have collaborated to craft an incredible, elevated food and beverage experience across the venue and that continues in 2022.

"We're excited to work with Levy to continue to elevate the fan experience by expanding the food and beverage offerings at our games," said Panthers President Kristi Coleman. "We've focused on a more efficient customer experience and providing new options to our fans. With our new checkout-less markets that incorporate smart technology as well as the return of mobile ordering, fans will be able to get to their seats even faster so they don't miss a minute of the action. In addition, we've introduced even more new and unique food options that provide something for every palate."

"We've proudly partnered with the Carolina Panthers to elevate the fan experience at Bank of America Stadium over the past few seasons, and there are several new and really exciting offerings for fans this season," said Carter Witt, Vice President of Hospitality Strategy for Levy at Bank of America Stadium. "What will stand out to fans is the increased variety, as well as speed and convenience. We've added new frictionless destinations for fans to access food and beverage faster than ever, new signature dishes in concessions, and one of the best cocktail programs in the league in premium clubs. Every game will truly be an amazing food and beverage experience this season."

From favorite Charlotte restaurants to signature, chef-crafted menus, hospitality highlights for the 2022 NFL season include the following:

Technology, Speed and Convenience of Service

Checkout-free food and beverage markets

Two new, checkout-free food and beverage markets have opened at Bank of America Stadium. Debuting at the Sept. 1, Red Hot Chili Peppers concert, The Cooler grab & go markets are open near the Lowe's East Gate in sections 120 and 122. Fans simply enter the markets with their credit card, select their favorite food and beverage, and leave the market without having to check-out. Transactions will automatically process as soon as fans leave the market. The Coolermarkets will offer a selection of snacks, as well as packaged beer and soft drinks, providing fans with a new food and beverage destination that significantly increases speed of service and enables fans to get back to their seats more quickly.

The Michelob Ultra Taproom

Originally debuted at the start of the Charlotte FC Major League Soccer season in March, The Michelob Ultra Taproom features two new state-of-the-art bars on the main concourse, expanding access to beverage service at Bank of America Stadium. Located on the main concourse near the Lowe's East Gate outside sections 120 and 122, the large bars help keep service quick and allows fans get to their seats even faster.

Mobile Ordering through the Panthers Mobile App

Mobile ordering returns to the Panthers Mobile App in 2022. There's no need to wait in line as fans can place their orders for several delicious food and drink options from the comfort of their seat. Fans pay directly through the App with the cashless option of their choice and a text notification let's fans know their order is ready to pick up at one of the nearby concession stands.

New Concessions Highlights

There are a variety of new concessions options available in both the main, club and upper-level concourses for the start of the 2022 Carolina Panthers season. While some of these options were offered during the Charlotte FC season, this is the first time that they will be available for Panthers contests.

Sabor Latin Grill: Tacos and empanadas from one of the premier Latin American street food spots in the Carolinas (Main Concourse — Section 101)

Sando by Chef Dave: A new arrival in 2022, offering handmade gourmet sandwiches and fresh Ahi Poke Nachos (Club Concourse — Section 307)

Spudz by Chef Dave:Bank of America Stadium's new spot for loaded tater tots and French fries (Main Concourse — Section 118)

Paletas Morelia:Gourmet, handcrafted Mexican popsicles, from a local partner on the South End of Charlotte (Main and Upper Concourses — Sections 113 and 307)

La Caseta:A Charlotte-area favorite known for traditional Latin cuisine, serving up their signature pupusas (Main Concourse — Section 133)

Cheesesteak Concept: Bank of America Stadium's new cheesesteak concept features a traditional Philadelphia cheesesteak topped with velvety cheese and the option to add sauteed peppers and onions (Main Concourse — Section 120).

In addition, there are more concessions options coming soon to Bank of America Stadium. These offerings are expected to debut by mid-season.

Panthers fans craving cheesy goodness can look forward to the stadium's specialty grilled cheese location (Main Concourse — Section 127).

Mac and cheese lovers will enjoy tasty twists on the classic comfort food from the new loaded mac and cheese spot (Main and Upper Concourses — Sections 117 and 517).

Fans will be able to start their day off right at Panthers games this season with savory breakfast sandwiches from a brand-new concept (Main and Upper Concourses — Sections 113, 127, and 523).

Beverage Spotlight

Bank of America Stadium provides a wide variety of beverages to enjoy. Below are some of the spotlighted beverage options available at the stadium.

The Southern Star Slushie is a refreshing new frozen drink for fans in 2022, created in partnership with local beverage purveyor Southern Distilling Company. The Southern Star Slushie is available at The Michelob Ultra Taproom near the Lowe's East Gate and at select club-level locations.

The Vault, Bank of America Stadium's newest premium club, offers a premium specialty cocktail menu curated by acclaimed local mixologist Justin Hazelton.

Club Hospitality

The Vault