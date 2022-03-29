NFL changes postseason overtime rules

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The new overtime rules change approved Tuesday by NFL owners wouldn't have helped the Panthers last year, but it does prevent a playoff problem from repeating.

Owners voted to approve a proposal to give both teams a chance to touch the ball in overtime.

After the Chiefs beat the Bills in a 42-36 overtime thriller in the playoffs this past January, with Bills quarterback Josh Allen watching helplessly after the Chiefs won the coin toss, momentum built to address the inequity.

The new rule does not apply to the regular season.

The Panthers rallied to tie the Vikings last October, but lost when Kirk Cousins drove the visitors to a game-winning touchdown to end the game, without the Panthers getting a chance to match.

That spoiled an 11-play, 96-yard touchdown drive led by ﻿Sam Darnold﻿, which tied the game with 42 seconds left in regulation.

"I'm for it," Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said of the change. "You see what we're paying quarterbacks right now, to have an elite quarterback not have a chance to touch the ball to go win the game. We played Minnesota this year; we had an unbelievable comeback, scored 11 points in four minutes, and lost the game when they scored a touchdown in overtime and didn't get a chance to touch the ball.