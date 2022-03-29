NFL changes postseason overtime rules

Mar 29, 2022 at 01:46 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
NFL footballs

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The new overtime rules change approved Tuesday by NFL owners wouldn't have helped the Panthers last year, but it does prevent a playoff problem from repeating.

Owners voted to approve a proposal to give both teams a chance to touch the ball in overtime.

After the Chiefs beat the Bills in a 42-36 overtime thriller in the playoffs this past January, with Bills quarterback Josh Allen watching helplessly after the Chiefs won the coin toss, momentum built to address the inequity.

The new rule does not apply to the regular season.

The Panthers rallied to tie the Vikings last October, but lost when Kirk Cousins drove the visitors to a game-winning touchdown to end the game, without the Panthers getting a chance to match.

That spoiled an 11-play, 96-yard touchdown drive led by ﻿Sam Darnold﻿, which tied the game with 42 seconds left in regulation.

"I'm for it," Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said of the change. "You see what we're paying quarterbacks right now, to have an elite quarterback not have a chance to touch the ball to go win the game. We played Minnesota this year; we had an unbelievable comeback, scored 11 points in four minutes, and lost the game when they scored a touchdown in overtime and didn't get a chance to touch the ball.

"I know people are traditionalists, but I was in college football where both teams get a chance to touch the ball. I think as competitive as we can make it, looking at the stats the competition committee gave out, it's not going to be a ton more plays for guys. So I would be 100 percent in favor of it."

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule speaks to reporters during a coaches press availability at the NFL owner's meeting, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule speaks to reporters during a coaches press availability at the NFL owner's meeting, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule speaks to reporters during a coaches press availability at the NFL owner's meeting, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule speaks to reporters during a coaches press availability at the NFL owner's meeting, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule speaks to reporters during a coaches press availability at the NFL owner's meeting, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule speaks to reporters during a coaches press availability at the NFL owner's meeting, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell speaks with reporters during a coaches press availability at the NFL owner's meeting, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell speaks with reporters during a coaches press availability at the NFL owner's meeting, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni speaks to reporters during a coaches press availability at the NFL owner's meeting, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni speaks to reporters during a coaches press availability at the NFL owner's meeting, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, center, speaks with reporters during a coaches press availability at the NFL owner's meeting, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in an atrium at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, center, speaks with reporters during a coaches press availability at the NFL owner's meeting, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in an atrium at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, center, speaks with reporters during a coaches press availability at the NFL owner's meeting, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in an atrium at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, center, speaks with reporters during a coaches press availability at the NFL owner's meeting, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in an atrium at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell speaks with reporters during a coaches press availability at the NFL owner's meeting, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell speaks with reporters during a coaches press availability at the NFL owner's meeting, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur speaks to reporters during a coaches press availability at the NFL owner's meeting, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur speaks to reporters during a coaches press availability at the NFL owner's meeting, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks with reporters during a coaches press availability at the NFL owner's meeting, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in an atrium at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks with reporters during a coaches press availability at the NFL owner's meeting, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in an atrium at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, seated center, speaks with reporters during a coaches press availability at the NFL owner's meeting, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in an atrium at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, seated center, speaks with reporters during a coaches press availability at the NFL owner's meeting, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in an atrium at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith speaks with reporters during a coaches press availability at the NFL owner's meeting, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith speaks with reporters during a coaches press availability at the NFL owner's meeting, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, seated center, speaks with reporters during a coaches press availability at the NFL owner's meeting, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in an atrium at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, seated center, speaks with reporters during a coaches press availability at the NFL owner's meeting, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in an atrium at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury speaks with reporters during a coaches press availability at the NFL owner's meeting, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury speaks with reporters during a coaches press availability at the NFL owner's meeting, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera speaks to reporters during a coaches press availability at the NFL owner's meeting, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera speaks to reporters during a coaches press availability at the NFL owner's meeting, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, second right, speaks to reporters during a coaches press availability at the NFL owner's meeting, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, second right, speaks to reporters during a coaches press availability at the NFL owner's meeting, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allens peaks to reporters during a coaches press availability at the NFL owner's meeting, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allens peaks to reporters during a coaches press availability at the NFL owner's meeting, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll speaks to reporters during a coaches press availability at the NFL owner's meeting, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll speaks to reporters during a coaches press availability at the NFL owner's meeting, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, left, speaks to reporters during a coaches press availability at the NFL owner's meeting, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, left, speaks to reporters during a coaches press availability at the NFL owner's meeting, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur speaks to reporters during a coaches press availability at the NFL owner's meeting, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur speaks to reporters during a coaches press availability at the NFL owner's meeting, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

