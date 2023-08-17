'NFL Draft: The Pick Is In' set to air Aug. 25

As the Panthers continue building for their 2023 regular-season debut, they will be one of four teams featured in the Roku Channel's upcoming documentary, NFL Draft: The Pick is In, which debuts on Friday, August 25.
Produced by Skydance Sports and NFL Films, the show details the draft day/week preparation of teams, coaches and rising NFL players.
Not only did the Panthers open the doors to their draft room, the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars also provided a behind-the-scenes look at their processes.
"For the first time, Skydance Sports and NFL Films take us behind the scenes of the most dynamic weekend in football," noted the official press release. "Film crews are embedded in the draft rooms of the Cowboys, Panthers, Colts, and Jaguars across all seven rounds of the NFL draft. Get exclusive insights — with draft coverage from NFL Network host Rich Eisen and insider Ian Rapoport, pick announcements from Commissioner Roger Goodell, agent Reggie Johnson's perspective from the rookie green room, and more."
The special was filmed throughout all three days of the 2023 NFL Draft, and even features the Panther's No. 1 pick, Bryce Young, and fourth-round offensive lineman Chandler Zavala.
Watch it on Roku devices or TVs, Amazon Fire TVs, Samsung TVs, Google TV and other Android TV OS devices. You can also view online at TheRokuChannel.Roku.com.