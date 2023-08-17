'NFL Draft: The Pick Is In' set to air Aug. 25

Aug 17, 2023 at 01:35 PM
NFLDraft-Final_HORIZ_keyart_RO-Film_1920x1080

As the Panthers continue building for their 2023 regular-season debut, they will be one of four teams featured in the Roku Channel's upcoming documentary, NFL Draft: The Pick is In, which debuts on Friday, August 25.

Produced by Skydance Sports and NFL Films, the show details the draft day/week preparation of teams, coaches and rising NFL players.

Not only did the Panthers open the doors to their draft room, the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars also provided a behind-the-scenes look at their processes.

"For the first time, Skydance Sports and NFL Films take us behind the scenes of the most dynamic weekend in football," noted the official press release. "Film crews are embedded in the draft rooms of the Cowboys, Panthers, Colts, and Jaguars across all seven rounds of the NFL draft. Get exclusive insights — with draft coverage from NFL Network host Rich Eisen and insider Ian Rapoport, pick announcements from Commissioner Roger Goodell, agent Reggie Johnson's perspective from the rookie green room, and more."

The special was filmed throughout all three days of the 2023 NFL Draft, and even features the Panther's No. 1 pick, Bryce Young, and fourth-round offensive lineman Chandler Zavala.

Watch it on Roku devices or TVs, Amazon Fire TVs, Samsung TVs, Google TV and other Android TV OS devices. You can also view online at TheRokuChannel.Roku.com.

Related Content

news

Ask The Old Guy: Of puppies and football teams 

Last week's game was not ideal, but it was also the first step in a pretty dramatic overhaul. Plus, more offensive line talk, which players have a little 89 in them, and much more.
news

Five things to watch at New York Giants: Room to improve on offense

Here are five things to watch for as the Panthers travel to face the New York Giants in their second preseason game. 
news

Preseason Game Preview: Panthers at Giants

Here are the facts and figures you need to know before the Panthers travel to face the New York Giants in their second preseason game. 
news

Bryce Young's job: To maximize "superpowers" of his targets

While the Panthers may lack a true number one receiver, having a variety of types of pass-catchers plays into one of the rookie quarterback's strengths.
news

Frank Reich updates on injuries before facing the New York Giants

The Panthers head coach had plenty to update on, from wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. and quarterback Andy Dalton to guard Cade Mays and running back Miles Sanders. 
news

Panthers add some secondary depth

The team also placed wide receiver Damiere Byrd on injured reserve, after he suffered a significant hamstring injury in training camp.
news

How to watch the Panthers-Giants preseason game

The game will be carried on local affiliates throughout the Carolina Panthers Television Network, and outside the region, it will be shown on NFL Network.
news

Linemen earned James Campen's ire, but then, his expectations

The veteran assistant coach will go hard on his players, but he also does it in a way that makes it clear to them that he cares about more than just their performance.
news

Practice Observations: Thomas Brown on calling plays

The Panthers' offensive coordinator talked about taking a spin with play calling in the first preseason game, plus other notes from Tuesday's practice. 
news

Join the Panthers in Fortnite

Enter the lair, capture the flag, and claim your victory in the all-new Panthers team-inspired map!
news

Practice Observations: Right guard competition has another week

Head coach Frank Reich said he hoped to make a decision next week so the starting five linemen could play together against Detroit. Plus, more from Monday's practice.
Advertising