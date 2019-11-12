NFL Pro Bowl voting is now live

Pro Bowl voting is now live!

Fans can vote for their favorite Panthers players at each different position for the 2020 Pro Bowl by clicking here.

Players for the game are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who will be selected to the Pro Bowl. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, December 14.

Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Tuesday, December 17 live on NFL Network's Pro Bowl special "NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed" at 8:00 PM ET. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its All-Star teams.

The 2020 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon will feature the traditional AFC vs. NFC game format and played on Sunday, January 26 in Orlando, Fla.

Some of Carolina's top Pro Bowl candidates include running back Christian McCaffrey and linebacker Luke Kuechly.

McCaffrey is on pace for one of the best offensive seasons in franchise history. He leads the NFL with 109.9 rushing yards per game and is tied for the league lead with 14 offensive touchdowns. He has a league-best 153.9 scrimmage yards per game. He is just 11 yards away from his second-straight 1,000-yard rushing season.

Kuechly is tied for fifth in the NFL with 9.1 tackles per game. He is 18 tackles away from reaching 100 tackles for the eighth-straight season. Kuechly's 1,030 career tackles currently ranks fourth among all active NFL players, while his 18 interceptions are the most among all active linebackers.

Cornerbacks Donte Jackson and James Bradberry each have three interceptions, tying for second among all NFC players. Bradberry also ranks ninth with nine pass deflections.

Panthers edge rusher Mario Addison ranks ninth among all NFC players with 7.0 sacks, the most among a Carolina defense that leads the NFL with 36 sacks.