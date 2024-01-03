Notebook: Eddy Piñeiro hopes to kick this week

— DJ Chark Jr. is set to be become a free agent this offseason, as his one-year deal with the Panthers expires. The free agency window is not open until March 13. As far as Chark is concerned, there is no point worrying before then.

"I really haven't thought to much on it," Chark said Wednesday. "I try not to think that far ahead because I wouldn't really know anything until probably like March anyway. So rather, instead of just racking my brain on that, try to enjoy some time with my family this offseason, feel better, work on my craft and see where God takes me."

Chark came to Carolina after a year with the Detroit Lions and four years with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In his one year thus far with the Panthers, Chark has become a reliable late season option for rookie quarterback Bryce Young. With one game to play, Chark has 33 receptions for 479 yards and five touchdowns. His best performance came as part and parcel of Bryce Young's best game as a rookie, versus the Green Bay Packers. That day, Chark had six receptions for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

"I feel like for us to get where we need to be, I obviously have to do my part and contribute," Chark said following that Packers game. "So getting opportunities, I felt like I have to make the most of them whatever opportunities that is and just continuing to be positive and be the guy that I said I was going to be.