Notebook: Frank Reich "day to day" on situation with receivers, as cuts loom

– Rookie running back Camerun Peoples almost had a touchdown reception late in Friday's game, but after a long replay review, he was ruled to have lost control of the ball as he landed.

By rule, it was deemed a fumble out of bounds from the end zone, resulting in a Lions touchback.

Reich called the rule "devastating," but mentioned that he instructs his team to reach toward the outside of the pylon, so that if the ball comes out, it's six inches from the end zone instead of a touchback for the other team.

"I'll give those guys a call, just to talk through that again," Reich said of the officials. "But that's been a long-standing rule. We talk a lot about that as a team. We show a lot of tape of all the plays where players are reaching for the pylon. That goes in our situational football category.

"So for instance, we say don't reach unless there are certain situations; I'm not going to go into what all those are. But we say, when you do reach when you're at the pylon, to reach to the outside of the pylon. You think, 'Well what, are you serious?' Yeah, we are very serious. We have examples of this where you can see a guy, and if you're going to reach, reach for the outside of the pylon. … But hey, (the rule has) been around forever. You don't see it come into play a whole lot. We've just got to take care of business on offense. That's the way I see it."