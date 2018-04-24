 Skip to main content
Advertising

Notes: Hurney sees a lot of value on Day Two

Apr 24, 2018 at 07:15 AM
Author Image
Max Henson

Lots of value on Day Two

For obvious reasons, the first round of the draft always gets the most attention. But general manager Marty Hurney believes the real meat of this draft comes on Friday, and he expects the trade action might reflect that.

The widely held belief around the league is that there isn't much of a gap between late-first round talents and prospects who will go in the second round.

"I think the strength of the draft is in those second and third rounds," Hurney said. "Wouldn't be surprised to see people trading to move up to get picks higher in those rounds or to get into those rounds. But you just never know. That's the fun thing about the draft – you don't know what's going to happen."

Bases covered?

All 32 general managers want to enter the draft feeling as though they can take the best player available without worrying about pressing needs. Hurney says the Panthers fall into that category.

"We feel like we've got some depth at all the positions," Hurney said. "Especially the first couple rounds, the draft is about hopefully trying to target future impact players – guys who can come in and make an impact for four or five-plus years. And I think Ron (Rivera) agrees, we feel like we're in that position where there is not one or two position groups where we say, 'We've got to get a guy to help here.' We filled those holes, at least for competition-wise, in free agency."

180424_reid_inside.jpg

Secondary a priority?

Most would argue that Carolina could use more help in the defensive backfield, and that could happen as early as Round One. But Hurney dispelled any notion of reaching for a specific player.

"In free agency we brought in (cornerback) Ross Cockrell and (safety) Da'Norris Searcy, and that's two players we feel good about. They help increase our competition and depth there," Hurney said.

"Obviously we would love to keep adding parts to the secondary, as well as other positions. It's going to depend how the draft falls. We are not going to reach for somebody because he plays safety. If we can help the secondary, if we can help the pass rush, if we can add skill players on the offensive side – I think that's something we would like to do while still keeping our offensive and defensive lines strong."

Hurney then took that particular point about the line of scrimmage a step further.

"You have to protect the passer and rush the passer," Hurney said, "that's two of the keys in this league."

The backup QB situation

Is this the year Carolina drafts a quarterback to develop behind Cam Newton? It sure sounds like Hurney hopes to make that happen.

The Panthers "have talked and are talking" to veteran Derek Anderson, who is without a contract after backing up Newton for the past seven seasons, but it's clear Hurney wants to bring in a late-round draft choice. The other quarterbacks on the roster are Garrett Gilbert and Taylor Heinicke (one career passing attempt combined).

"(Former Packers GM) Ron Wolf had a saying. He believed in every draft you take a young quarterback to develop. If he doesn't develop into a player for you, then he would have trade value," Hurney said. "Every draft you look for those young quarterbacks because that's the position in this league. It makes the most difference. You are always looking at quarterbacks in mid to low rounds. Now, whether it works out that way, that's how the draft goes."

180424_qb_inside.jpg

Related Content

news

Carolina Panthers 2026 Mock Draft Report, version 5.0

Check out a collection of who media outlets are projecting as the best No. 19 overall picks for the Carolina Panthers in the 2026 NFL Draft, in our fifth mock draft.

news

Carolina Panthers 2026 Mock Draft Report, version 4.0

Check out who a collection of media outlets are projecting as the best No. 19 overall picks for the Carolina Panthers in the 2026 NFL Draft, as the pre-draft circuit cranks up.

news

Carolina Panthers 2026 Mock Draft Report, version 3.0

Check out who a collection of media outlets are projecting as the best No. 19 overall picks for the Carolina Panthers in the 2026 NFL Draft, as the draft circuit cranks up.

news

Carolina Panthers 2026 Mock Draft Report, version 2.0

Check out who a collection of media outlets are projecting as the best No. 19 overall picks for the Carolina Panthers in the 2026 NFL Draft, as the all-star circuit cranks up.

news

Carolina Panthers 2026 Mock Draft Report, version 1.0

Check out who a collection of media outlets are projecting as the best No. 19 overall picks for the Carolina Panthers in the 2026 NFL Draft, as the all-star circuit cranks up.

news

Clearing up the confusion: Where do the Panthers pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?

A misprint on some source material led to a lot of aggregated confusion, but we have a reliable list of the Panthers' nine draft selections here.

news

A culture of winning: how Georgia continues to crank out NFL draft prospects

All 32 teams were on hand Wednesday for Georgia's pro day, wanting to see Jalon Walker and others. The group hopes to be the next wave of UGA prospects headed to the NFL.

news

Pro day schedules for 2025 NFL draft prospects

Around the country, pro days for all 2025 NFL draft prospects will be starting soon. Here is a rundown of the dates as they are announced.

news

For Shemar Stewart, NFL draft is chance to go beyond his own dreams

The Texas A&M edge rusher came from humble beginnings, but his combine workout has vaulted him to the top tier of this year's draft class. But questions remain about his traits vs. productivity.

news

The philosophy of combine prospect meetings

The Panthers, along with every NFL team, hold 45 prospect meetings at the combine each year. Those 20-minute meetings help shape a franchise.

news

Combine notebook: Safeties heat things up, Travis Hunter doubling up

The defensive backs arrived at the combine on Thursday, many with the same goal: to prove they are the best, even if they don't participate in workouts.

news

Panthers' legacy Bryson Nesbit learned from his dad, before he could play

Tar Heels tight end Bryson Nesbit spent a childhood learning from his dad, former Panther Jamar Nesbit. Now he's ready to follow his footsteps to the NFL.

Want more Panthers content from the official source? Add Panthers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising