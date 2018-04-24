Notes: Hurney sees a lot of value on Day Two

Secondary a priority?

Most would argue that Carolina could use more help in the defensive backfield, and that could happen as early as Round One. But Hurney dispelled any notion of reaching for a specific player.

"In free agency we brought in (cornerback) Ross Cockrell and (safety) Da'Norris Searcy, and that's two players we feel good about. They help increase our competition and depth there," Hurney said.

"Obviously we would love to keep adding parts to the secondary, as well as other positions. It's going to depend how the draft falls. We are not going to reach for somebody because he plays safety. If we can help the secondary, if we can help the pass rush, if we can add skill players on the offensive side – I think that's something we would like to do while still keeping our offensive and defensive lines strong."

Hurney then took that particular point about the line of scrimmage a step further.

"You have to protect the passer and rush the passer," Hurney said, "that's two of the keys in this league."

The backup QB situation

Is this the year Carolina drafts a quarterback to develop behind Cam Newton? It sure sounds like Hurney hopes to make that happen.

The Panthers "have talked and are talking" to veteran Derek Anderson, who is without a contract after backing up Newton for the past seven seasons, but it's clear Hurney wants to bring in a late-round draft choice. The other quarterbacks on the roster are Garrett Gilbert and Taylor Heinicke (one career passing attempt combined).