Observations: Rookie minicamp practice, session three

May 11, 2019 at 12:22 PM
Strickland_Bryan
Bryan Strickland

Senior Writer

wrap_ron

CHARLOTTE – Sometimes less is more.

Head coach Ron Rivera believes that to be the case after the Panthers' annual rookie minicamp wrapped up Saturday morning. Thirty-three players took part in this year's camp – about 20 fewer than previous versions – and Rivera praised the early returns.

"I like it," Rivera said after the team's rookies, select veterans and invited tryouts put a cap on the camp. "It's a smaller group, so we get to spend a lot more time with specific guys. We got to spend a lot of time with a lot of basic stuff; guys got a lot of reps at it whereas when you have two or three guys, you're constantly rolling in guys and you never really get a good chance to focus.

"We got an opportunity to really focus, and it seems to be paying some dividends."

The group got three off-field sessions over the two days, but the practices were on the shorter side with more of an emphasis on classroom work. Rivera liked what he saw from Carolina's draft picks as well as veteran quarterback Kyle Allen.

"Retention was really good. I really appreciated what we did on both sides of the ball," Rivera said. "The communication aspect on the defensive side was what you're looking for, and on the offensive side just watching what Kyle (Allen) was doing, I really liked that. And Will (Grier) seemed to be picking things up really quickly. That was really good.

"Some real good stuff from the offensive line too with the young tackles we have, and watching the (pass) rush I liked what we got. Brian (Burns) looked good and Christian (Miller) did a nice job."

The results will be put to the test beginning Monday when the rookies join the veterans as the offseason workout program rolls on.

"We'll find out on Monday and Tuesday just exactly where they are because they'll have a day off and then they'll come in and be thrown in the mix with the rest of the guys," Rivera said. "How they react to that, we'll see."

-One of the 12 tryouts enjoyed a highlight moment late in camp, and fittingly it was a local product. Cornerback Channing Stribling, who played just down the road at Butler High School and played in a 7-on-7 tournament on the practice fields back in the day before heading off to the University of Michigan, picked off a fellow 7-on-7 vet in Grier.

"It felt good," said Stribling, who has spent time with five NFL teams and an Alliance of America Football team since going undrafted in 2017. "This is just another opportunity. I'm just blessed to be around an organization like this, so close to home. It was a great experience."

The Panthers have two spots on their 90-man roster, so there's the option to add a tryout player or two in the coming days.

-Grier and Allen ended practice taking turns executing third-down plays against nickel defenses. The constant during the reps was wide receiver Andre Levrone, who accounted for four of the five completions by the quarterbacks, highlighted by a deep ball from Allen beyond a trailing Stribling. Levrone is a University of Virginia product who spent time on the Ravens' and Jaguars' practice squads as an undrafted rookie in 2018.

-Undrafted rookie Elijah Holyfield didn't catch many passes out of the backfield at Georgia, but he got a "Woo!" out of offensive coordinator Norv Turner for a juking route over the middle. The route, to be fair, was against first-year running backs coach Jake Peetz.

-The extra time for individual instruction was on display when defensive coordinator Eric Washington went through drills with just Burns, Miller and invited tryout Sione Teuhema, allowing Washington to work on the finer points of a pass rush technique with the small group. Adjacent, linebackers coach Steve Russ was working with three guys as well and had time to try to get the drill, well, just right.

"It's like Goldilocks," Russ told his group, sporting pads on his chest and both arms. "Porridge too hot. Porridge too cold. Just right."

Rookie Minicamp: Saturday practice photos

View photos from the final day of the 2019 rookie minicamp in Charlotte.

E_1D2_3593
1 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3630
2 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_3522
3 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3602
4 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3612
5 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3615
6 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_3514
7 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3641
8 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_3509
9 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_3530
10 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_3555
11 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3671
12 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3688
13 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3673
14 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3703
15 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3702
16 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3669
17 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3713
18 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_3696
19 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_3656
20 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_3600
21 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_3688
22 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_3611
23 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_3609
24 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_3565
25 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_3685
26 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_3608
27 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_4080
28 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_3580
29 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_4154
30 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_4289
31 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_4220
32 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_4070
33 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_4177
34 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_4044
35 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_4097
36 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_4112
37 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_4052
38 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_4049
39 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_4006
40 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_4087
41 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_4064
42 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_4026
43 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_4014
44 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_4023
45 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_4017
46 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_4031
47 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3925
48 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_4034
49 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3955
50 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3976
51 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3991
52 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_4001
53 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3906
54 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3998
55 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3893
56 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3966
57 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3981
58 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3883
59 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3958
60 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3968
61 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3951
62 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3928
63 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3846
64 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3909
65 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3825
66 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3835
67 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3901
68 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3890
69 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3862
70 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3865
71 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3788
72 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3840
73 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3823
74 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3831
75 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3819
76 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3718
77 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3781
78 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3794
79 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3808
80 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3776
81 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3762
82 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3780
83 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3744
84 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3779
85 / 94
E_1D2_3724
86 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3765
87 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3738
88 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3770
89 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3751
90 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3764
91 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3726
92 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3717
93 / 94
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3732
94 / 94
Brandon Todd
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Xavier Woods prepared to lead a young Panthers secondary

The former Vikings safety was one of the first additions in free agency, and has a big role to play here.
news

Austin Corbett ready for next step in "whirlwind" career

Once a high pick who didn't pan out, he became a starter on a Super Bowl team, and is now part of the Panthers' plans up front.
news

Panthers to open offseason program in two weeks

After two years of limited numbers because of COVID-19 restrictions, the team can gather as a larger group for workouts this spring.
news

Panthers sign cornerback Chris Westry

The former Ravens corner has a new one-year deal here, adding to a deep secondary.
Advertising