"OK, he's about to bring it." Nash Jensen's debut earned attention 

When you're playing against a player of Simmons caliber, you're obviously focused on doing your job. But there's also something in you that knows you also don't want to get yourself embarrassed. Simmons is a guy who can do that. But in those 26 snaps, he didn't do that to Jensen, and there were a couple of times Simmons ended up on the ground with a large rookie from North Dakota State on top of him.

"I think I got him down on the ground once or twice, and I was living on the adrenaline from that for like three hours after the game," Jensen said with a grin. "I'm just like, I just went out and didn't allow a sack by a $90 million tackle. So I've just got to carry that into these next few weeks here."

Again, nothing about this situation is by design. The Panthers have been crushed by guard injuries this season. The projected starters — Brady Christensen and Corbett — played a combined five games this year. This was not the plan.

So now Jensen's up and getting his chance. It's not an ideal situation, but they have as much trust as you can have in a guy as this scenario allows.