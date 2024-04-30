One More Thing: Get to know the Panthers draft picks with these interesting facts

The Toughest of the Tough

Michael Barrett, Round 7, Pick 240

Last, but not least, came Michael Barrett. The Panthers seventh-round pick was a huge factor in the Michigan Wolverines record setting defense, in route to a National Championship. Jim Harbaugh demands absolute toughness in his group, something that Barrett came to exemplify more than anyone else on the roster. So much so, his fellow teammates voted him the toughest. The biggest example they had of the mindset was when Barrett broke his facemask in a game.

"Coach Harbaugh keeps it as a trophy," Barrett said of the broken piece. "I wanted to keep it myself, but he has a helmet of mine with like a face mask broken. And that just brings me back to the game against Maryland. I broke my face mask. I kind of messed up my shoulder. I had an AC sprain that game. And I finished that game, like I didn't come out during the game. I mean that's kind of one of the first things that comes to mind.

"I want to say it was like a short pass across the middle or like a screen across the middle and everybody kind of was closing in at the same time and I was coming with bad intentions and everybody kind of got to the party at the same time and I was on different timing than everybody else. I didn't even really realize it was broken until I got up. And I'm like, I can't really see. I had a visor on. My visor was all messed up. My face mask was crooked. I'm like, I literally can't see right now and I had to come out for like a play to get it fixed.