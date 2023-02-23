Panthers add John Lilly to coaching staff

Feb 23, 2023 at 05:30 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
John Lilly
Ron Schwane/AP

CHARLOTTE – Frank Reich rounded out his offensive staff Thursday, bringing on John Lilly as tight ends coach.

Lilly comes to the Panthers after three years coaching tight ends at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, where he worked under head coach Mack Brown.

He brings 30 years of coaching experience, including two years in the NFL, coaching tight ends for the Browns in 2019 and the Rams in 2016.

Lilly has history with offensive line coach James Campen, as the two worked together in Cleveland in 2019. He has also previously worked with offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, as the two worked together at Georgia in 2011 and 2015.

The Panthers have also added game management coordinator George Li, who previously worked with Reich in Indianapolis in a senior football strategy analyst/game management position.

Li worked in analytics for the Oakland Raiders for seven years and also served as the lead researcher at NFL Network after working as a researcher at ESPN.

PHOTOS: Ian Thomas, Tommy Tremble at Tight End University

View photos of Panthers tight ends Ian Thomas and Tommy Tremble along with Panthers legend Greg Olsen at this week's TEU.

TE Ian Thomas TE Tommy Tremble
1 / 10

TE Ian Thomas

TE Tommy Tremble

﻿TE Tommy Tremble
2 / 10

TE Tommy Tremble

Panthers Legend Greg Olsen
3 / 10

Panthers Legend Greg Olsen

Millshop Studio LLC
TE Tommy Tremble TE Ian Thomas
4 / 10

TE Tommy Tremble

TE Ian Thomas

TE Tommy Tremble
5 / 10

TE Tommy Tremble

Millshop Studio LLC
_BM_1154
6 / 10
Millshop Studio LLC
DSC02847
7 / 10
Millshop Studio LLC
Panthers Legend Greg Olsen
8 / 10

Panthers Legend Greg Olsen

Millshop Studio LLC
TE Tommy Tremble TE Ian Thomas
9 / 10

TE Tommy Tremble

TE Ian Thomas

_BM_1278
10 / 10
Millshop Studio LLC
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Thomas Brown shares leadership influences

Thomas Brown and Duce Staley spoke to the media for the first time on Thursday after joining the Panthers' offensive staff.

news

Thomas Brown ready to dive into "dream staff"

The Panthers' offensive coordinator said he'll take lessons from his time with the Rams into his new role on an experienced staff at Carolina.

news

Duce Staley returns home in new role

The Panthers' new assistant head coach/running backs coach has reunited with his family in Columbia, South Carolina, since accepting the job.

news

Dom Capers previews his role as senior defensive assistant

The veteran NFL coach spoke to the media for the first time since returning to Carolina and shared how he plans to work alongside new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

news

Ejiro Evero has a long list of influences, and ideas

The new Panthers coordinator has worked for a number of the top defensive minds of the last generation, as he hopes to lead the Panthers into a new era.

news

Frank Reich to pass down play calling duties "at some point"

The Panthers' head coach spoke with the media after making a number of hires, detailing his plan to call plays but eventually pass it to new offensive coordinator Thomas Brown.

news

Jim Caldwell has found "an ideal situation for me"

After a successful career as a head coach, Caldwell rejected many chances to be an assistant — at least until Frank Reich offered him a job with the Panthers.

news

Panthers bring back record-holder J.J. Jansen

The veteran long snapper signed a one-year deal Monday, bringing him back for a 15th season with the team, and giving him a chance to extend his all-time mark.

news

Frank Reich's restless quest for the coaching staff he wants

Carolina's head coach will hold his first full-staff meeting this week, and getting all those people in the room together has been a time-consuming process.

news

Panthers add DeAngelo Hall to coaching staff

The longtime NFL cornerback adds his playing experience to Ejiro Evero's first defensive staff here.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Shawn Jefferson as wide receivers coach

The longtime NFL wideout and coach is the sixth player on the offensive coaching staff with background as a player in the league.

Advertising