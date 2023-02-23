Panthers add John Lilly to coaching staff

CHARLOTTE – Frank Reich rounded out his offensive staff Thursday, bringing on John Lilly as tight ends coach.

Lilly comes to the Panthers after three years coaching tight ends at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, where he worked under head coach Mack Brown.

He brings 30 years of coaching experience, including two years in the NFL, coaching tight ends for the Browns in 2019 and the Rams in 2016.

Lilly has history with offensive line coach James Campen, as the two worked together in Cleveland in 2019. He has also previously worked with offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, as the two worked together at Georgia in 2011 and 2015.

The Panthers have also added game management coordinator George Li, who previously worked with Reich in Indianapolis in a senior football strategy analyst/game management position.