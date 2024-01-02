Panthers add kicker Matthew Wright

Jan 02, 2024 at 06:19 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Matthew Wright
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added a kicker for the final week of the season after finding themselves without one last week.

The team brought back kicker Matthew Wright — who was with them in the preseason — and signed him to the practice squad Tuesday. He could be elevated to the active roster later in the week if need be.

The Panthers were without a kicker Sunday at Jacksonville when Eddy Piñeiro experienced hamstring tightness in pregame warmups. They had contingency plans in place, such as using Kamu Grugier-Hill to kick off and Johnny Hekker for extra points or field goals, but other than the opening kickoff, neither had to be used.

Wright signed here on Aug. 8 and was here until the end of the preseason, while Piñeiro was dealing with a minor injury in camp. He's been on the practice squads of the 49ers, Falcons, and Patriots this season, but he hasn't appeared in a game this year.

Wright has hit 40-of-46 field goals in his career, during stints with the Steelers, Jaguars, and Chiefs. When he was with the Jaguars, he hit a game-winning 53-yarder in London to snap Jacksonville's 20-game losing streak against the Dolphins.

Matthew Wright
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

Related Content

news

Ask The Old Guy: One more to go

After skipping a week of Mailbag, this week's contained some wild swings of emotion. Plus, some real talk, as well as a lot about Bryce Young, the offensive line, and liver mush.
news

Wideout Jonathan Mingo placed on IR with foot injury

The second-round rookie finished his first season with 43 receptions for 418 yards, but will miss the final week of the season.
news

Know Your Foe: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

Baker Mayfield makes his return to Charlotte, and playoff implications abound in this week's regular season finale.
news

Marquis Haynes Sr. returns to Charlotte

The veteran outside linebacker remains in the concussion protocol, but came home Monday after he spent the night in a Jacksonville hospital.
news

Snap Counts: Week 17 at Jacksonville

Take a look at the usage of the Panthers players in the road loss Sunday against the Jaguars.
news

Stats & Superlatives: Panthers at Jaguars

Check out the milestones and top performers from the Panthers' Week 17 game in Jacksonville.
news

Despite frustration, defensive leaders want to finish season strong

Derrick Brown was ejected after a late fight with Jaguars tackle Cam Robinson, but maintained the Panthers still have things to play for in next week's finale.
news

Bryce Young sacked six times, as protection breaks down

The Panthers were shut out on Sunday, as the offense allowed six sacks in the 26-0 loss to the Jaguars.
news

Marquis Haynes Sr. remains in Florida for more tests

The veteran outside linebacker left the game with a concussion, and was taken to a hospital in Jacksonville as the team returned to Charlotte.
news

Live Updates: Panthers at Jaguars

Follow all the action in real time with posts from the Panthers and team writers. 
news

Rapid Reactions: Ugly loss at Jacksonville

The Panthers were shut out 26-0 by the playoff-contending Jaguars, on a day full of injuries and frustrations.
Advertising