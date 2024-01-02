Panthers add kicker Matthew Wright

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added a kicker for the final week of the season after finding themselves without one last week.

The team brought back kicker Matthew Wright — who was with them in the preseason — and signed him to the practice squad Tuesday. He could be elevated to the active roster later in the week if need be.

The Panthers were without a kicker Sunday at Jacksonville when Eddy Piñeiro experienced hamstring tightness in pregame warmups. They had contingency plans in place, such as using Kamu Grugier-Hill to kick off and Johnny Hekker for extra points or field goals, but other than the opening kickoff, neither had to be used.

Wright signed here on Aug. 8 and was here until the end of the preseason, while Piñeiro was dealing with a minor injury in camp. He's been on the practice squads of the 49ers, Falcons, and Patriots this season, but he hasn't appeared in a game this year.