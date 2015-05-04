Panthers agree to terms with 10 college free agents

CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with 10 college free agents.
The 10 undrafted rookies, along with Carolina's five draft picks, selected qualifying players on the current roster and 25-35 tryout players will participate in the Panthers' rookie minicamp May 8-9. The agreements with the college free agents won't become official until they sign their contracts upon arrival for camp.
The list of college free agents includes a pair of prospects from local schools in Clemson cornerback Garry Peters and South Carolina wide receiver Damiere Byrd. Peters received the highest rating among cornerbacks in the draft class by Pro Football Focus, while Byrd grabbed attention by recording a 4.28 in the 40-yard dash at the Gamecocks' pro day.
The group also includes a pair of players several analysts forecasted to be drafted in James Madison safety Dean Marlowe and Utah linebacker Brian Blechen. Morningside College running back Brandon Wegher rushed for a freshman-record 641 yards at Iowa in 2009.
Carolina also is bringing in Matt Wile - who punted, kicked field goals and was a kickoff specialist at Michigan - as well as two defensive ends and two defensive tackles.
The Panthers now have 86 players on their roster. The limit is 90.
|Pos
|Name
|Ht
|Wt
|Age
|College
|Hometown
|LB
|Brian Blechen
|6-2
|226
|23
|Utah
|Moorpark, Calif.
|WR
|Damiere Byrd
|5-9
|173
|22
|South Carolina
|Erial, N.J.
|DT
|Darious Cummings
|6-1
|310
|24
|Florida
|Titusville, Fla.
|S
|Dean Marlowe
|6-1
|205
|22
|James Madison
|Queens, N.Y.
|DE
|Arthur Miley
|6-6
|263
|22
|Southern
|Mangham, La.
|DE
|Steve Miller
|6-3
|256
|23
|Ohio State
|Canton, Ohio
|CB
|Garry Peters
|6-0
|201
|23
|Clemson
|Conyers, Ga.
|DT
|Terry Redden
|6-2
|292
|21
|Memphis
|Memphis, Tenn.
|RB
|Brandon Wegher
|5-10
|213
|24
|Morningside
|Sioux City, Iowa
|P
|Matt Wile
|6-2
|223
|22
|Michigan
|San Diego, Calif.