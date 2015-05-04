Panthers agree to terms with 10 college free agents

CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with 10 college free agents.

The 10 undrafted rookies, along with Carolina's five draft picks, selected qualifying players on the current roster and 25-35 tryout players will participate in the Panthers' rookie minicamp May 8-9. The agreements with the college free agents won't become official until they sign their contracts upon arrival for camp.

The list of college free agents includes a pair of prospects from local schools in Clemson cornerback Garry Peters and South Carolina wide receiver Damiere Byrd. Peters received the highest rating among cornerbacks in the draft class by Pro Football Focus, while Byrd grabbed attention by recording a 4.28 in the 40-yard dash at the Gamecocks' pro day.

The group also includes a pair of players several analysts forecasted to be drafted in James Madison safety Dean Marlowe and Utah linebacker Brian Blechen. Morningside College running back Brandon Wegher rushed for a freshman-record 641 yards at Iowa in 2009.

Carolina also is bringing in Matt Wile - who punted, kicked field goals and was a kickoff specialist at Michigan - as well as two defensive ends and two defensive tackles.

The Panthers now have 86 players on their roster. The limit is 90.

UNDRAFTED ROOKIE FREE AGENTS Pos Name Ht Wt Age College Hometown LB Brian Blechen

6-2 226 23 Utah

Moorpark, Calif.

WR Damiere Byrd

5-9 173 22 South Carolina

Erial, N.J.

DT Darious Cummings

6-1 310 24 Florida Titusville, Fla.

S Dean Marlowe

6-1 205 22 James Madison

Queens, N.Y.

DE Arthur Miley

6-6 263 22 Southern Mangham, La.

DE Steve Miller

6-3 256 23 Ohio State

Canton, Ohio

CB Garry Peters

6-0 201 23 Clemson Conyers, Ga.

DT Terry Redden

6-2 292 21 Memphis

Memphis, Tenn.

RB Brandon Wegher

5-10 213 24 Morningside

Sioux City, Iowa

P Matt Wile

6-2 223 22 Michigan

San Diego, Calif.

