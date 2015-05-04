Panthers agree to terms with 10 college free agents

May 04, 2015 at 04:53 AM
Strickland_Bryan
Bryan Strickland

Senior Writer

150504_byrd_inside.jpg

CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with 10 college free agents.

The 10 undrafted rookies, along with Carolina's five draft picks, selected qualifying players on the current roster and 25-35 tryout players will participate in the Panthers' rookie minicamp May 8-9. The agreements with the college free agents won't become official until they sign their contracts upon arrival for camp.

The list of college free agents includes a pair of prospects from local schools in Clemson cornerback Garry Peters and South Carolina wide receiver Damiere Byrd. Peters received the highest rating among cornerbacks in the draft class by Pro Football Focus, while Byrd grabbed attention by recording a 4.28 in the 40-yard dash at the Gamecocks' pro day.

The group also includes a pair of players several analysts forecasted to be drafted in James Madison safety Dean Marlowe and Utah linebacker Brian Blechen. Morningside College running back Brandon Wegher rushed for a freshman-record 641 yards at Iowa in 2009.

Carolina also is bringing in Matt Wile - who punted, kicked field goals and was a kickoff specialist at Michigan - as well as two defensive ends and two defensive tackles.

The Panthers now have 86 players on their roster. The limit is 90.

UNDRAFTED ROOKIE FREE AGENTS
PosNameHtWtAgeCollegeHometown
LBBrian Blechen
6-222623Utah
Moorpark, Calif.
WRDamiere Byrd
5-917322South Carolina
Erial, N.J.
DTDarious Cummings
6-131024FloridaTitusville, Fla.
SDean Marlowe
6-120522James Madison
Queens, N.Y.
DEArthur Miley
6-626322SouthernMangham, La.
DESteve Miller
6-325623Ohio State
Canton, Ohio
CBGarry Peters
6-020123ClemsonConyers, Ga.
DTTerry Redden
6-229221Memphis
Memphis, Tenn.
RBBrandon Wegher
5-1021324Morningside
Sioux City, Iowa
PMatt Wile
6-222322Michigan
San Diego, Calif.


Related Content

news

Listen: Panthers Podcast

Bill Voth, Max Henson and Bryan Strickland break down what the Panthers did – and didn't do – during the 2018 NFL Draft.

news

Scout's Take: Why size isn't an issue for Donte Jackson

Panthers scout Jeff Beathard explains why the second-rounder from LSU can thrive in the NFL.

news

Panthers agree to terms with seven college free agents

List includes Clemson product Taylor Hearn and two more guards with a ton of starting experience.

news

How Hurney's pre-draft plan played out

General manager Marty Hurney shared a basic blueprint prior to the NFL Draft, and the Panthers' picks fit with what he forecast.

news

On the Prowl: Get to know the Panthers' picks

Learn about the 2018 NFL Draft class through nuggets mined from around the web.

news

Social Media Recap: 2018 Draft

Check out a recap of the top social media posts about Carolina's 2018 draft class.

news

Marty Hurney, Ron Rivera Q&A

Carolina's general manager and head coach wrap up the 2018 NFL Draft.

news

Panthers draft Andre Smith, Kendrick Norton in seventh round

The North Carolina linebacker and Miami defensive tackle were high school teammates in Florida.

news

Donte Jackson Q&A

Check out the full transcript from second-round pick Donte Jackson's introductory press conference at Bank of America Stadium.

news

Panthers draft Jermaine Carter in fifth round

The Maryland linebacker led the Terps in tackles in each of the past three seasons.

news

Panthers trade up to draft Marquis Haynes in fourth round

Carolina adds productive pass rusher from Ole Miss after trading with Rams to move up to No. 136.

news

Panthers draft Ian Thomas in fourth round

Athletic tight end from Indiana is the first player picked on the final day of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Advertising