Panthers agree to terms with Cam Erving

May 09, 2023 at 10:19 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
AGT_Wide (12)

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers brought back a key member of the offensive line Tuesday, a player who was important without even starting a single game last year.

The team agreed to terms with veteran tackle Cameron Erving.

Erving came here in 2021 as a free agent and started nine games at left tackle. But last year, the former first-round pick's most important work might have been mentoring first-round pick Ikem Ekwonu, the player drafted to take his job.

Erving was integral in Ekwonu's development and still played an active role on offense, appearing in 11 games as the Panthers used multiple extra offensive linemen as the season went on. Not coincidentally, that's when they began to run the ball better. Erving was also a leader in the locker room, one of the respected elder voices in that group.

The 30-year-old Erving, a former first-round pick of the Browns, has started 56 games and made 95 career appearances.

The Panthers brought back the entire starting line by re-signing free agent center Bradley Bozeman, keeping the starting group intact through at least the 2024 season.

And with Erving back in the fold, they have a solid second unit intact, with veteran free agent interior lineman Justin McCray joining holdovers Cade Mays, Deonte Brown, Sam Tecklenburg, and Larnel Coleman. They drafted guard Chandler Zavala in the fourth round, adding interior depth and competition as well.

Throwback: Best of Ickey Ekwonu at the 2022 NFL Draft

View photos of Ickey Ekwonu at the 2022 NFL Draft after he was selected sixth overall by the Panthers.

Advertising