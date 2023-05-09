Panthers agree to terms with Cam Erving

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers brought back a key member of the offensive line Tuesday, a player who was important without even starting a single game last year.

The team agreed to terms with veteran tackle Cameron Erving.

Erving came here in 2021 as a free agent and started nine games at left tackle. But last year, the former first-round pick's most important work might have been mentoring first-round pick Ikem Ekwonu, the player drafted to take his job.