Panthers agree to terms with DeShawn Williams

Mar 15, 2023 at 07:38 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added another big piece up front early in free agency as they continue to rebuild a defense in a new image.

The team agreed to terms with Denver defensive tackle DeShawn Williams Wednesday night.

The 30-year-old Williams started 15 games for the Broncos last year, so he's a known commodity to new Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and senior assistant Dom Capers.

One of the first moves during the negotiating period was to agree to terms with Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle.

With those two and holdover Derrick Brown, they have three solid pieces on the line as they transition to a 3-4 system.

Williams grew up in Central, S.C., and starred at Daniel High before he headed to Clemson.

Originally an undrafted free agent, he spent time with the Bengals, Dolphins, Colts, and the Calgary Stampeders of the CFL in addition to three stints with Denver.

In his career, he has 34 starts in 50 games, with an interception and 4.5 sacks.

Best of DeShawn Williams with Broncos

Williams played 46 games in the last three years with Denver, totaling 113 tackles and 7.5 sacks.

Denver Broncos defensive end DeShawn Williams (90) celebrates against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
1 / 12

Denver Broncos defensive end DeShawn Williams (90) celebrates against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) and defensive end DeShawn Williams (90) celebrate against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
2 / 12

Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) and defensive end DeShawn Williams (90) celebrate against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is sacked by Denver Broncos defensive end DeShawn Williams (90) during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
3 / 12

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is sacked by Denver Broncos defensive end DeShawn Williams (90) during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Denver Broncos defensive end DeShawn Williams (90) prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
4 / 12

Denver Broncos defensive end DeShawn Williams (90) prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Denver Broncos defensive tackle DeShawn Williams (99) celebrates during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
5 / 12

Denver Broncos defensive tackle DeShawn Williams (99) celebrates during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Denver Broncos defensive end DeShawn Williams (90) celebrates a defensive stop against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
6 / 12

Denver Broncos defensive end DeShawn Williams (90) celebrates a defensive stop against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Denver Broncos defensive end DeShawn Williams during an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
7 / 12

Denver Broncos defensive end DeShawn Williams during an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)

Jason Redmond/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Denver Broncos defensive tackle DeShawn Williams (99) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
8 / 12

Denver Broncos defensive tackle DeShawn Williams (99) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Denver Broncos defensive tackle DeShawn Williams (99) celebrates a sack against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
9 / 12

Denver Broncos defensive tackle DeShawn Williams (99) celebrates a sack against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Denver Broncos defensive tackle DeShawn Williams (99) takes the field before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
10 / 12

Denver Broncos defensive tackle DeShawn Williams (99) takes the field before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Denver Broncos defensive tackle DeShawn Williams (99) celebrates a stop against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
11 / 12

Denver Broncos defensive tackle DeShawn Williams (99) celebrates a stop against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Denver Broncos defensive end DeShawn Williams (90) celebrates a play against the Washington Football Team in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)
12 / 12

Denver Broncos defensive end DeShawn Williams (90) celebrates a play against the Washington Football Team in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)

Bart Young/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
