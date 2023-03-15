Panthers agree to terms with DeShawn Williams

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added another big piece up front early in free agency as they continue to rebuild a defense in a new image.

The team agreed to terms with Denver defensive tackle DeShawn Williams Wednesday night.

The 30-year-old Williams started 15 games for the Broncos last year, so he's a known commodity to new Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and senior assistant Dom Capers.

One of the first moves during the negotiating period was to agree to terms with Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle.

With those two and holdover Derrick Brown, they have three solid pieces on the line as they transition to a 3-4 system.

Williams grew up in Central, S.C., and starred at Daniel High before he headed to Clemson.

Originally an undrafted free agent, he spent time with the Bengals, Dolphins, Colts, and the Calgary Stampeders of the CFL in addition to three stints with Denver.