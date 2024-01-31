Panthers agree to terms with four assistant coaches

CHARLOTTE — New head coach Dave Canales has made a number of additions to his coaching staff Tuesday.

The team has agreed to terms with four offensive coaches, including assistant head coach/run game coordinator Harold Goodwin.

Goodwin has a couple of Super Bowl rings from his time coaching the offensive line with the Steelers and Buccaneers.

The 50-year-old Goodwin, a native of Columbia, S.C., has also coached with the Bears, Colts, and Cardinals.

The team also agreed to terms with running backs coach Bernie Parmalee, wide receivers coach Rob Moore, and offensive line coach Joe Gilbert.

Parmalee, a former Jets and Dolphins running back, has been with the Jaguars for the last three seasons. He previously coached with the Falcons, Raiders, Chiefs, and Dolphins, in addition to a stint at Notre Dame.

Moore has spent the last six seasons with the Titans as receivers coach. He's also a former player, spending time with the Jets and Cardinals, and has also coached with the Bills and Raiders.

Gilbert worked alongside Goodwin with the Buccaneers for the last five seasons.