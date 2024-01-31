Panthers agree to terms with four assistant coaches

Jan 30, 2024 at 07:22 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Harold Goodwin
Doug Murray/AP

CHARLOTTE — New head coach Dave Canales has made a number of additions to his coaching staff Tuesday.

The team has agreed to terms with four offensive coaches, including assistant head coach/run game coordinator Harold Goodwin.

Goodwin has a couple of Super Bowl rings from his time coaching the offensive line with the Steelers and Buccaneers.

The 50-year-old Goodwin, a native of Columbia, S.C., has also coached with the Bears, Colts, and Cardinals.

The team also agreed to terms with running backs coach Bernie Parmalee, wide receivers coach Rob Moore, and offensive line coach Joe Gilbert.

Parmalee, a former Jets and Dolphins running back, has been with the Jaguars for the last three seasons. He previously coached with the Falcons, Raiders, Chiefs, and Dolphins, in addition to a stint at Notre Dame.

Moore has spent the last six seasons with the Titans as receivers coach. He's also a former player, spending time with the Jets and Cardinals, and has also coached with the Bills and Raiders.

Gilbert worked alongside Goodwin with the Buccaneers for the last five seasons.

In addition to those moves, the team has informed passing game coordinator Parks Frazier he would not continue with the team.

Dave Canales through the years

View photos of Dave Canales during his successful previous stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks.

Dave Canales, Baker Mayfield
1 / 20
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) talks to offensive coordinator Dave Canales before an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
2 / 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) talks to offensive coordinator Dave Canales before an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales works before the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Atlanta. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 29-25. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
3 / 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales works before the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Atlanta. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 29-25. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
GettyImages-1258669658
4 / 20
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales reviews the play sheet on the sidelines during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
5 / 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales reviews the play sheet on the sidelines during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
GettyImages-1573378262
6 / 20
AP23164558582671
7 / 20
Dave Canales
8 / 20
AP23208528157251
9 / 20
GettyImages-1556773944
10 / 20
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales works before the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Atlanta. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 29-25. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
11 / 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales works before the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Atlanta. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 29-25. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
AP17309753282955
12 / 20
AP377594446308
13 / 20
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, left, prays with wide receivers coach Dave Canales, right, during warmups before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
14 / 20

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, left, prays with wide receivers coach Dave Canales, right, during warmups before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) walks with quarterbacks coach Dave Canales, right, following NFL football practice, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
15 / 20

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) walks with quarterbacks coach Dave Canales, right, following NFL football practice, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seattle Seahawks tight end Gerald Everett, left, talks with Dave Canales, right, Seahawks Offensive Passing Game Coordinator, during NFL football practice Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
16 / 20

Seattle Seahawks tight end Gerald Everett, left, talks with Dave Canales, right, Seahawks Offensive Passing Game Coordinator, during NFL football practice Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
AP21167845090877
17 / 20
Seattle Seahawks tight end Gerald Everett, left, talks with Dave Canales, right, Seahawks Offensive Passing Game Coordinator, during NFL football practice Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
18 / 20

Seattle Seahawks tight end Gerald Everett, left, talks with Dave Canales, right, Seahawks Offensive Passing Game Coordinator, during NFL football practice Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Russell Wilson, Dave Canales
19 / 20
AP
AP22152021843955 (1)
20 / 20
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

In Dave Canales' first day on the job, he takes a detour to see the future

Before the Panthers' new head coach arrives in Charlotte, he took a detour to Mobile, Ala. That's where the future of the NFL is this week, so it's where Canales wanted to be. 
news

Five players to watch for the Panthers at the Senior Bowl

Panthers scouts are headed to Mobile for this year's Reese's Senior Bowl. Taking into account needs and prospects, these are the five guys we think you need to keep an eye on. 
news

Bills GM on Dan Morgan's growth into new role: "He is not afraid"

Bills general manager Brandon Beane hired Dan Morgan in 2018, and believes that Morgan is ready to take the next step in his career as a personnel man as he leads the Panthers into a new generation.
news

Ask The Old Guy: People in place

The Panthers have found a head coach and a top personnel executive now in Dave Canales and Dan Morgan, and now they're getting to work on the job of building a team. You had questions.
news

Geno Smith: Dave Canales has "the right energy, the right mindset"

New Panthers coach Dave Canales coached Geno Smith to his best season in Seattle. Now Smith sees a chance for Canales to turn help more than just the quarterbacks here.
news

Best of Social: Reaction to Dave Canales hire

The Panthers have a new head coach, and many people had thoughts on social media and beyond, including the new head coach himself. 
news

Why the Panthers chose Dave Canales

The new head coach has built a reputation for working his way up, and for creating turnarounds with multiple quarterbacks and position groups.
news

5 things to know about new Panthers coach Dave Canales

The Panthers have chosen a new head coach, Dave Canales. Get to know the new man in charge with these five facts.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Dave Canales to become head coach

The Buccaneers offensive coordinator, who has helped a number of quarterbacks to top performances, will become the seventh head coach in Panthers franchise history.
news

Why the Panthers hired Dan Morgan

The team's new President of Football Operations/GM not only has background as a player, but has also worked his way up the scouting ladder, building beneficial relationships along the way.
news

5 things to know about Dan Morgan as he begins new job

Dan Morgan was named President of Football Operations/GM on Monday. He is also a former Pro Bowl linebacker for the Panthers.
Advertising