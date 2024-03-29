 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Panthers agree to terms with linebacker Tae Davis

Mar 29, 2024
Tae Davis
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added another key special teamer, bringing back linebacker Tae Davis. 

The 27-year-old Davis joined the Panthers last November, providing depth they needed because of a rash of injuries at the position. 

Davis entered the league with the Giants, latching on as an undrafted rookie out of Chattanooga. He has spent time with the Browns, Texans, Raiders, Browns again, and Falcons before signing with the Panthers. 

He had five special teams tackles (third on the team) in eight games last year and has built a reputation as reliable in the kicking game. With recent changes to kickoff rules, having that area buttoned up will be critical.

Panthers welcome a bevy of free agents this week

The Carolina Panthers were busy in free agency this week, signing multiple players on both sides of the ball. The first wave arrived on Thursday and Friday, getting a tour of Bank of America Stadium, meeting coaches, teammates and taking in their new home.

