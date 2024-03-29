Panthers agree to terms with linebacker Tae Davis

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added another key special teamer, bringing back linebacker Tae Davis.

The 27-year-old Davis joined the Panthers last November, providing depth they needed because of a rash of injuries at the position.

Davis entered the league with the Giants, latching on as an undrafted rookie out of Chattanooga. He has spent time with the Browns, Texans, Raiders, Browns again, and Falcons before signing with the Panthers.