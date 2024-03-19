 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Panthers agree to terms with receiver David Moore

Mar 19, 2024 at 07:18 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
David Moore
Peter Joneleit/AP

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are adding a wide receiver who's been here before, but has plenty of experience with their new head coach.

The team agreed to terms with wide receiver David Moore on Tuesday for a second stint with the team.

He was signed as a free agent in March 2021 but was released in final cuts that year. But he has plenty of experience before and after with Dave Canales, making him a familiar face as they install a new offense.

He was drafted in the seventh round by the Seahawks in 2017 out of Division II East Central University in Oklahoma and spent his first four years in Seattle.

After his offseason spent here, he was with the Raiders, Broncos, Packers, and Bears before landing back with Canales and the Buccaneers last season.

He caught five passes for 94 yards in seven games with the Bucs last season, but he's been productive while playing for Canales in the past.

He had a career-high 35 catches for 417 yards and six touchdowns in 2017, and his career 15.1 yards per reception average shows he can get deep on occasion.

The 29-year-old Moore also caught a tackle-breaking 44-yard touchdown from Baker Mayfield in Tampa Bay's playoff win over the Eagles a few months ago, so he's still got some burst.

