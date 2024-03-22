Panthers agree to terms with safety Nick Scott

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added more depth to a reconfigured defense, agreeing to terms with safety Nick Scott on Friday.

The 28-year-old Scott has a background with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and this staff, which has become a theme during this offseason of change on defense.

He was originally a seventh-round pick of the Rams in 2019 out of Penn State and played his first four years there before spending last season with the Bengals.

He's started 27 games in 81 appearances and has four interceptions, and gives them a solid option behind former Rams teammate Jordan Fuller.