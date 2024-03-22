Panthers agree to terms with safety Nick Scott

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added more depth to a reconfigured defense, agreeing to terms with safety Nick Scott on Friday.
The 28-year-old Scott has a background with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and this staff, which has become a theme during this offseason of change on defense.
He was originally a seventh-round pick of the Rams in 2019 out of Penn State and played his first four years there before spending last season with the Bengals.
He's started 27 games in 81 appearances and has four interceptions, and gives them a solid option behind former Rams teammate Jordan Fuller.
In fact, he replaced Fuller in the starting lineup for the 2021 playoffs after Fuller was injured, and had a pick against the Buccaneers in a playoff win.
He also has his only career reception in 2019, hauling in a 23-yarder from punter and once-again teammate Johnny Hekker. So he's got that going for him.
The Panthers have leaned heavily on familiarity this offseason, as acquisitions A'Shawn Robinson, Josey Jewell and Fuller have all played for Evero at some point, and cornerback Dane Jackson was a seventh-round pick of the Bills when general manager Dan Morgan was in the scouting department there.
