Panthers agree to terms with Todd Wash as defensive line coach

Feb 16, 2023 at 07:05 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Todd Wash
Craig Lassig/AP

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have added another veteran assistant to the defensive side of the ball.

The team has agreed to terms with Todd Wash to become their defensive line coach.

The 54-year-old Wash spent the last two seasons with the Lions.

He got his start in the NFL with the Buccaneers in 2007, and has also coached with the Seahawks and Jaguars, including five years as the defensive coordinator in Jacksonville.

There in 2019, he worked alongside senior defensive assistant Dom Capers. Capers now has the same title here under new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

