Panthers announce 2019 training camp schedule 

CHARLOTTE – The training camp schedule is here, and that can only mean one thing. We're getting closer to football season.

Your first chance to see the Panthers practice in Spartanburg will be on Thursday, July 25 at the team's annual kickoff party. Admission is free and fans can celebrate the start of camp at Gibbs Stadium on the campus of Wofford College beginning at 4 p.m.

After a week of practices in Spartanburg, the Panthers will return to Charlotte for Fan Fest presented by Daimler at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, August 2. Gates will open at 6 p.m.

Tickets to Fan Fest are $5 and go on sale beginning Friday, July 12 on Panthers.com. Ticket proceeds from Fan Fest will benefit Carolina Panthers Charities and its on-going mission to serve the needs of communities across the Carolinas. In addition to practice, Fan Fest will include performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and the Black & Blue Crew before the event culminates with a spectacular fireworks and laser show.

Panthers training camp will wrap up with a pair of joint practices with the Buffalo Bills on August 13 and 14 before the preseason contest takes place at Bank of America Stadium on August 16.