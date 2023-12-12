Panthers Announce Inspire Change game theme

CHARLOTTE - The Panthers announced today that their Week 15 December 17th Inspire Change game at Bank of America Stadium against the Atlanta Falcons presented by Daimler Truck North America will be themed "Representation Matters: Celebrating Black Culture."

In conjunction with the NFL's Inspire Change initiative of commitment to conversation and actions that move us toward a more equal and just tomorrow, the Panthers will concentrate on their core pillar of Representation Matters.

"Inclusion is not a one-time decision; it's the daily choice to open our hearts, expand our perspectives, and actively invite everyone to the table. Each day, we have the power to choose unity over division," said Quentin DeBerry, Director of Inclusion & Belonging at Tepper Sports & Entertainment. "By integrating our Representation Matters initiative into the Panthers Inspire Change game, we are actively participating in the ongoing dialogue around equity, justice, and community."

Fans can expect to see a halftime performance from North Carolina A&T Blue & Gold Marching Machine band, end zone performances with TopCats from Winston-Salem State University Powerhouse, South Carolina State University Champagne Dancers, and more.

"By Celebrating Black Culture this season, we are not only recognizing the contributions of Black individuals to our community, but also fostering an environment where every fan can take pride in the diversity that makes us stronger together," said DeBerry. "It's about embracing our differences and finding common ground through the love of the game."

The entire NFL family is committed to conversations and actions that move us towards a more equal and just tomorrow. Inspire Change highlights how NFL players, clubs and the league are joining together to ensure that access to opportunity is a reality for all and to create progress in police-community relations, criminal justice reform, and education and economic advancement.

In addition to the game, the Carolina Panthers will be active in the community. On December 12th, the Panthers will participate with Exposure Project to compete in a holiday-themed bake-off with 15 local families, alongside Panthers players who will be assisting with the bake-off and judging the final desserts. The goal of the family competition is to inspire kids to deepen bonds between families and encourage leadership and communication with others.

On December 16th, the Carolina Panthers in collaboration with Kicks and Fros, a Black female-owned sneaker lifestyle community based in Charlotte, will create custom sneakers that represent what matters to our players. The custom sneakers will be featured on our @panthers social channels and players will showcase their sneakers during player arrivals on gameday.