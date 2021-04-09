Panthers announce jersey numbers for 2021 additions

CHARLOTTE - After nearly a month of new additions through free agent signings and a high-profile trade, the Panthers have made a number of important additions to the roster.
On Friday, the team announced something nearly as important as the new names...their numbers.
Quarterback Sam Darnold will wear No. 14, the number he wore with the New York Jets from 2018-20 and in his collegiate days at Southern Cal. That number was previously worn by wide receiver Pharoh Cooper, but hasn't been used by a quarterback since Joe Webb in 2016.
Outside linebacker Haason Reddick will wear No. 43, his number at Arizona. While Fozzy Whittaker wore the same number from 2014-18, Reddick will become the first linebacker to sport 43 for the Panthers.
Reddick's fellow linebacker signing Denzel Perryman will wear No. 52. Tahir Whitehead had that number last year, but it was most significantly worn by middle linebacker Jon Beason from 2007-13.
New tight end Dan Arnold will wear No. 85, stepping into the shoes of Hall of Honor tight end Wesley Walls who wore that number from 1996-2002 and scored more touchdowns than any tight end in Panthers history.
Wide receiver David Moore takes his number from Seattle, No. 83, while cornerback Rashaan Melvin will sport No. 29.
Offensive lineman Cameron Erving retains his former number at 75, while Pat Elflein moves from 67 and 65 to No. 60 for the first time in Carolina.
To view all of the numbers for every new player, click on the Panthers roster here.
View the headshots and jersey numbers for Carolina's 2021 free agency class.