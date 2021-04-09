Panthers announce jersey numbers for 2021 additions

Outside linebacker ﻿Haason Reddick﻿ will wear No. 43, his number at Arizona. While Fozzy Whittaker wore the same number from 2014-18, Reddick will become the first linebacker to sport 43 for the Panthers.

Reddick's fellow linebacker signing ﻿Denzel Perryman﻿ will wear No. 52. Tahir Whitehead had that number last year, but it was most significantly worn by middle linebacker Jon Beason from 2007-13.

New tight end ﻿Dan Arnold﻿ will wear No. 85, stepping into the shoes of Hall of Honor tight end ﻿Wesley Walls﻿ who wore that number from 1996-2002 and scored more touchdowns than any tight end in Panthers history.

Wide receiver ﻿David Moore﻿ takes his number from Seattle, No. 83, while cornerback ﻿Rashaan Melvin﻿ will sport No. 29.

Offensive lineman ﻿Cameron Erving﻿ retains his former number at 75, while ﻿Pat Elflein﻿ moves from 67 and 65 to No. 60 for the first time in Carolina.