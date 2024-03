Panthers announce jersey numbers for 2021 additions

Outside linebacker Haason Reddick will wear No. 43, his number at Arizona. While Fozzy Whittaker wore the same number from 2014-18, Reddick will become the first linebacker to sport 43 for the Panthers.

Reddick's fellow linebacker signing Denzel Perryman will wear No. 52. Tahir Whitehead had that number last year, but it was most significantly worn by middle linebacker Jon Beason from 2007-13.

New tight end Dan Arnold will wear No. 85, stepping into the shoes of Hall of Honor tight end Wesley Walls who wore that number from 1996-2002 and scored more touchdowns than any tight end in Panthers history.

Wide receiver David Moore takes his number from Seattle, No. 83, while cornerback Rashaan Melvin will sport No. 29.

Offensive lineman Cameron Erving retains his former number at 75, while Pat Elflein moves from 67 and 65 to No. 60 for the first time in Carolina.