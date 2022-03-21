Panthers announce wine club with Prowling Vineyards

CHARLOTTE - Panthers wine is back.
The Carolina Panthers have teamed up with Prowling Vineyards in California's Napa Valley to provide Panthers' fans with an exciting new wine club.
The handcrafted wines mirror the Panthers' bold attitude. Their iconic flavors honor the two states we are proud to call home. Cheers to the great people of the Carolinas, loyal Panthers fans, and those who dare to be bold.
The exclusive Prowling Vineyards club will provide members the opportunity to receive six or three premium Napa Valley wine bottles twice a year, in addition to other special benefits.