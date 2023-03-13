Panthers bring back Bradley Bozeman

Before training camp in 2021, the Panthers gave right tackle Taylor Moton a five-year deal which will keep him under contract through 2025. That spring, they used a third-round pick on left guard Brady Christensen, and his rookie deal goes through 2024.

One of their first moves in free agency last offseason was to sign right guard Austin Corbett to a three-year deal, and then they followed by using last year's first-round pick win left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, meaning he's locked up through the 2026 season.

The Panthers still have backup tackle Larnel Coleman (2023) and four-position backup Cade Mays (2025) under contract as well, along with Deonte Brown and Sam Tecklenburg.

Backup tackle Cameron Erving and backup guard Michael Jordan (who started 19 games combined in 2021) will be unrestricted free agents on Wednesday, and they didn't need to play much of a role last year.

Other than Bozeman replacing Pat Elflein at center, the Panthers didn't have to make any other switches up front. Using just two combinations of starting lineups was quite a departure after they used 13 in 17 games in 2021.