Panthers checking out Malik Willis Tuesday

Other than subjects of trade speculation such as Jimmy Garappolo and Baker Mayfield (both of whom come with expensive contracts), there's not a lot out there in the veteran market, which makes prospects like Willis more interesting.

Of course, Willis is appealing in his own right, as the high-ceiling pick in this year's draft.

As he showed at the Senior Bowl, Willis has an incredible arm and can run, but sometimes struggles with accuracy.

In two years at Liberty, he threw for 5,107 yards and 47 touchdowns, and ran for another 1,822 yards and 27 touchdowns.