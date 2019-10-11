Rest assured, Christian McCaffrey feels fine and is focused on getting a win in London

And he's hoping the Panthers fans who made the effort to travel across the pond enjoy their time as well, particularly on Sunday at Tottenham Stadium.

"It's pretty outstanding that people flew to Europe just to watch us play," McCaffrey said. "I know we're extremely appreciative of all the Panthers fans who traveled and all the Panthers fans here.

"Our guys are focused and ready to go out there and get a win."

To get that win, the Panthers are likely going to need to run the ball better than they did in the first meeting against Tampa Bay.

McCaffrey was limited to 37 rush yards on 16 carries, by far his lowest output of the year. The Buccaneers have been very stingy against the run through the first five games, allowing a league-best 3.12 yards per attempt.