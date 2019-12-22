5 Things to Watch: Panthers at Colts

Dec 22, 2019 at 08:24 AM
five things

The Panthers travel to Indianapolis this weekend looking to snap a six-game losing skid against the Colts. Here are five things to watch.

Will Grier's debut

After 13 weeks, another quarterback change has come to Carolina.

Rookie third-round pick Will Grier will see the first regular season action of his career on Sunday in Indianapolis. With just two games left in the season, the Panthers are hoping a drastic change like this will help the team right the ship before the year comes to a close.

"It feels awesome," Grier said on Thursday. "I'm, obviously, very excited and ready to go."

Grier hasn't seen the field for the Panthers since the preseason finale against the Steelers, where he finished 11-for-18 for 189 yards, one touchdown, one interception and one fumble. After spending the entire regular season allowing Grier to acclimate to life in the NFL, offensive coordinator Scott Turner is ready to give the rookie a shot.

"He's looked good at practice," Turner said. "He's been great going through the offense talking to me throughout the course of a few weeks. We feel, hey, let's get him out there and have him play."

At this point in the season, it only makes sense to see what Grier is capable of doing under center. While wins in Week 16 and 17 won't have any affect in the grand scheme of things, a successful outing from Grier could at least make things interesting heading into the offseason.

Bradberry vs. Hilton

Everyone knows cornerback James Bradberry has a tough job. If it wasn't clear already, it certainly is after all four of the NFC's Pro Bowl wide receivers were selected from the NFC South.

This Sunday, though, Bradberry will be matched up against a new face: Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton. In Bradberry's four-year career, he has yet to face one of the AFC South's most exciting wide outs.

"He's a veteran receiver," Bradberry said. "I think his game is pretty much speed. Got to get ready for the speed that he brings to the game. He sometimes reminds me of DeSean Jackson, the faster guys in the league."

So, how do you prepare for a receiver you've never faced before – especially one of Hilton's caliber?

"Just try to watch a lot of film," Bradberry said. "Get information from coaches that might have coached against him."

A coach like that shouldn't be too hard to find, considering interim head coach Perry Fewell spent a couple years with the Jaguars, a division rival of the Colts.

"Coach P was in that division with Jacksonville, so he played against T.Y. a lot," Bradberry said. "So, just get information from him and watch as much film as I can, try to get my own analysis of him."

This season has been a "prove it" year for Bradberry, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2020. For the most part, Bradberry has met the challenge, recording a team-high three interceptions and ranking second on the team with nine passes defensed.

How much Brian Burns?

After bursting on to the NFL stage in the first month of the season, rookie edge rusher Brian Burns has slowed down quite a bit.

Part of that can be attributed to the wrist injury he suffered midseason which led to decreased playing time. Since then, despite being back to 100 percent, Burns' snap counts still fluctuate dramatically week to week.

Against the Seahawks last week, Burns saw a season-low seven snaps, compared to 34 the week before in Atlanta. It's hard to produce when you're not on the field, and Fewell admitted Burns's playing time was mishandled last week.

"He should have gotten more reps than what he got last week," Fewell said. "We had some run-pass tendencies and we were trying to get him in on some special certain situations, but we didn't do a good job getting him in on those situations, but we'll rectify that situation."

The return of Greg Olsen

Veteran tight end Greg Olsen is set to make his return on Sunday in Indianapolis. Olsen suffered a concussion against Washington in Week 13 and hasn't played in the weeks since but cleared the concussion protocol earlier this week.

With Grier making his first start, having a reliable safety net like Olsen will likely play a huge part in the rookie's success.

"It's our responsibility to take some things off his plate," Olsen said. "There are a lot of things we could have done to help (Kyle Allen) a little more. Now we've got to do that for Will."

Olsen has been instrumental to the Panthers both on and off the field over his nine years in Carolina, and the 34-year-old has openly discussed that that time may be coming to an end. With one year left on his contract, Olsen could still return for another go 'round with the Panthers, but with so much change looming for the organization, his feels his future is uncertain.

That means Sunday will be all about enjoying his time with the Panthers and trying to create some happy memories, no matter how many he has left in black and blue.

"My main is focus is trying to finish this year as positive as can be given the circumstances both personally and collectively as a team," Olsen said. "We'll go into the offseason and figure the rest out."

Who plays more inspired football?

The Panthers have been eliminated from playoff contention for a few weeks now, but the Colts just joined the club on Monday night. After suffering a 34-7 defeat at the hands of the Saints, the Indy's postseason hopes were officially shut down.

If the Panthers have proven anything over the past few weeks, it's that they won't stop fighting despite the circumstances. It will be interesting to see if the Colts feel the same way after a demoralizing defeat and a short week.

With nothing left on the line for either team, this one is all about pride.

Panthers vs. Colts through the years

Carolina is 5-1 against the Colts all-time, including a dramatic home overtime win in the rain in 2015.

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) catches a pass for a touchdown as Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis (21) and strong safety Mike Adams (29) defend during an NFL football game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2015 in Charlotte, N.C. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) catches a pass for a touchdown as Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis (21) and strong safety Mike Adams (29) defend during an NFL football game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2015 in Charlotte, N.C. (Peter Read Miller via AP)

Carolina Panthers' Brad Nortman (8) holds as Graham Gano (9) kicks a field goal against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2015. The Panthers won in overtime 29-26. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
Carolina Panthers' Brad Nortman (8) holds as Graham Gano (9) kicks a field goal against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2015. The Panthers won in overtime 29-26. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Indianapolis Colts' Andrew Luck (12) scrambles away from Carolina Panthers' Kawann Short (99) in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
Indianapolis Colts' Andrew Luck (12) scrambles away from Carolina Panthers' Kawann Short (99) in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Carolina Panthers' Charles Tillman (31) defends a pass to Indianapolis Colts' Donte Moncrief (10) in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
Carolina Panthers' Charles Tillman (31) defends a pass to Indianapolis Colts' Donte Moncrief (10) in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) celebrates a touchdown with teammates during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday, Nov. 2, 2015 in Charlotte, N.C. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) celebrates a touchdown with teammates during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday, Nov. 2, 2015 in Charlotte, N.C. (Peter Read Miller via AP)

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) scores a touchdown as Indianapolis Colts free safety Dwight Lowery (33) defends during an NFL football game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2015 in Charlotte, N.C. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) scores a touchdown as Indianapolis Colts free safety Dwight Lowery (33) defends during an NFL football game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2015 in Charlotte, N.C. (Peter Read Miller via AP)

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2015, file photo, Carolina Panthers' Luke Kuechly (59) defends a pass to Indianapolis Colts' Ahmad Bradshaw (44) during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. Former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Kuechly is expected to be back on the field for the start of training camp following offseason shoulder surgery. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2015, file photo, Carolina Panthers' Luke Kuechly (59) defends a pass to Indianapolis Colts' Ahmad Bradshaw (44) during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. Former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Kuechly is expected to be back on the field for the start of training camp following offseason shoulder surgery. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File)

Carolina Panthers' Luke Kuechly, left, intercepts a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts' Coby Fleener, back, as Carolina Panthers' Charles Tillman, right, watches in overtime of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., early Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015. The Panthers won 29-26 in overtime. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
Carolina Panthers' Luke Kuechly, left, intercepts a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts' Coby Fleener, back, as Carolina Panthers' Charles Tillman, right, watches in overtime of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., early Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015. The Panthers won 29-26 in overtime. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Teammates surround Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano (9) after his game-winning field goal in overtime of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Charlotte, N.C., early Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Teammates surround Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano (9) after his game-winning field goal in overtime of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Charlotte, N.C., early Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Indianapolis Colts' Andrew Luck (12) makes a pass against the Carolina Panthers' defense in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2015. The Panthers won in overtime 29-26. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
Indianapolis Colts' Andrew Luck (12) makes a pass against the Carolina Panthers' defense in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2015. The Panthers won in overtime 29-26. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday, Nov. 2, 2015 in Charlotte, N.C. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday, Nov. 2, 2015 in Charlotte, N.C. (Peter Read Miller via AP)

Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman (24) tackles Indianapolis Colts' Frank Gore (23) in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
Carolina Panthers' Josh Norman (24) tackles Indianapolis Colts' Frank Gore (23) in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts on November 27, 2011. The Panthers defeated the Colts 27-19. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts on November 27, 2011. The Panthers defeated the Colts 27-19. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) scrambles away from the Indianapolis Colts' defense in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2015. The Panthers won in overtime 29-26. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) scrambles away from the Indianapolis Colts' defense in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2015. The Panthers won in overtime 29-26. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2015, file photo, Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) leaps over Indianapolis Colts players during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. Newton's spectacular season has earned him The Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year award. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2015, file photo, Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) leaps over Indianapolis Colts players during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. Newton's spectacular season has earned him The Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year award. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File)

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) races upfield on a 25-yard scoring run during an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts on November 27, 2011. The Panthers defeated the Colts 27-19. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) races upfield on a 25-yard scoring run during an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts on November 27, 2011. The Panthers defeated the Colts 27-19. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) makes a leaping grap during an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts on November 27, 2011. The Panthers defeated the Colts 27-19. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) makes a leaping grap during an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts on November 27, 2011. The Panthers defeated the Colts 27-19. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) fumbles the ball while being hit by Carolina Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy (94) during an NFL football game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2015 in Charlotte, N.C. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) fumbles the ball while being hit by Carolina Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy (94) during an NFL football game on Monday, Nov. 2, 2015 in Charlotte, N.C. (Peter Read Miller via AP)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, center, right, celebrates with running back DeAngelo Williams after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the third quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, center, right, celebrates with running back DeAngelo Williams after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the third quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Curtis Painter (7) is hit by Carolina Panthers strong safety Charles Godfrey during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. Painter fumbled on the play but the Colts recovered. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Curtis Painter (7) is hit by Carolina Panthers strong safety Charles Godfrey during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. Painter fumbled on the play but the Colts recovered. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Carolina Panthers tight end Jeremy Shockey leaps over Indianapolis Colts free safety Antoine Bethea during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Carolina Panthers tight end Jeremy Shockey leaps over Indianapolis Colts free safety Antoine Bethea during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Indianapolis Colts free safety Antoine Bethea, left, and cornerback Kevin Thomas, center, try to tackle Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart during the third quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Indianapolis Colts free safety Antoine Bethea, left, and cornerback Kevin Thomas, center, try to tackle Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart during the third quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) scores a touchdown in front of Indianapolis Colts strong safety David Caldwell, left, and free safety Antoine Bethea during the third quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) scores a touchdown in front of Indianapolis Colts strong safety David Caldwell, left, and free safety Antoine Bethea during the third quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Vinny Testaverde (16) throws a pass under pressure from Indianapolis Colts' Dwight Freeney (93) in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Vinny Testaverde (16) throws a pass under pressure from Indianapolis Colts' Dwight Freeney (93) in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Indianapolis Colts' Peyton Manning (18) throws a pass during the Colts' 31-7 win over the Carolina Panthers in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Indianapolis Colts' Peyton Manning (18) throws a pass during the Colts' 31-7 win over the Carolina Panthers in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' David Carr (8) throws a pass to Jeff King (87), left, during the fourth quarter of their 31-7 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2007. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Carolina Panthers' David Carr (8) throws a pass to Jeff King (87), left, during the fourth quarter of their 31-7 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2007. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) pulls away from Indianapolis Colts' Tim Jennings (23) in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2007. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) pulls away from Indianapolis Colts' Tim Jennings (23) in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2007. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Carolina Panthers' DeShaun Foster (26) runs past Indianapolis Colts players Antoine Bethea (41) and Bob Sanders (21) in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Carolina Panthers' DeShaun Foster (26) runs past Indianapolis Colts players Antoine Bethea (41) and Bob Sanders (21) in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Indianapolis Colts' Reggie Wayne, left, pulls in a pass as Carolina Panthers' Richard Marshall, right, defends in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Indianapolis Colts' Reggie Wayne, left, pulls in a pass as Carolina Panthers' Richard Marshall, right, defends in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers kicker John Kasay points to fans as he leaves the field after kicking a 43-yard field goal in overtime to defeat the Indianapolis Colts 23-20 in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2003. (AP Photo/Tom Strattman)
Carolina Panthers kicker John Kasay points to fans as he leaves the field after kicking a 43-yard field goal in overtime to defeat the Indianapolis Colts 23-20 in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2003. (AP Photo/Tom Strattman)

