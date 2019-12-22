5 Things to Watch: Panthers at Colts

The return of Greg Olsen

Veteran tight end Greg Olsen is set to make his return on Sunday in Indianapolis. Olsen suffered a concussion against Washington in Week 13 and hasn't played in the weeks since but cleared the concussion protocol earlier this week.

With Grier making his first start, having a reliable safety net like Olsen will likely play a huge part in the rookie's success.

"It's our responsibility to take some things off his plate," Olsen said. "There are a lot of things we could have done to help (Kyle Allen) a little more. Now we've got to do that for Will."

Olsen has been instrumental to the Panthers both on and off the field over his nine years in Carolina, and the 34-year-old has openly discussed that that time may be coming to an end. With one year left on his contract, Olsen could still return for another go 'round with the Panthers, but with so much change looming for the organization, his feels his future is uncertain.

That means Sunday will be all about enjoying his time with the Panthers and trying to create some happy memories, no matter how many he has left in black and blue.

"My main is focus is trying to finish this year as positive as can be given the circumstances both personally and collectively as a team," Olsen said. "We'll go into the offseason and figure the rest out."

Who plays more inspired football?

The Panthers have been eliminated from playoff contention for a few weeks now, but the Colts just joined the club on Monday night. After suffering a 34-7 defeat at the hands of the Saints, the Indy's postseason hopes were officially shut down.

If the Panthers have proven anything over the past few weeks, it's that they won't stop fighting despite the circumstances. It will be interesting to see if the Colts feel the same way after a demoralizing defeat and a short week.