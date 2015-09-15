Panthers Community Blitz a hit

CHARLOTTE – Players, Sir Purr and TopCats fanned out around the city throughout Tuesday to spread at little love during the first Panthers Community Blitz.

Linebacker Shaq Thompson, defensive tackle Dwan Edwards and punter Brad Nortman surprised fans at several area businesses. They also met up with safety Tre Boston at a local Harris Teeter to unveil Boston's new sub sandwich.

Meanwhile, at the corner of Trade and Tryon streets, Sir Purr and the TopCats formed a "Spirit Tunnel" for fans to walk through. Earlier in the day, they helped deliver breakfast to Charlotte police and fire personnel.