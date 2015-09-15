Panthers Community Blitz a hit

Sep 15, 2015 at 12:23 PM

CHARLOTTE – Players, Sir Purr and TopCats fanned out around the city throughout Tuesday to spread at little love during the first Panthers Community Blitz.

Linebacker Shaq Thompson, defensive tackle Dwan Edwards and punter Brad Nortman surprised fans at several area businesses. They also met up with safety Tre Boston at a local Harris Teeter to unveil Boston's new sub sandwich.

Meanwhile, at the corner of Trade and Tryon streets, Sir Purr and the TopCats formed a "Spirit Tunnel" for fans to walk through. Earlier in the day, they helped deliver breakfast to Charlotte police and fire personnel.

"We get great fan support, and we just wanted to come out here and give back and show them we appreciate the support they give me every Sunday," Edwards said.

Community Blitz

View photos of the players surprising local fans as part of the Panthers Community Blitz.

DT Dwan Edwards
1 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
P Brad Nortman and LB Shaq Thompson
2 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
P Brad Nortman and LB Shaq Thompson
3 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Dwan Edwards
4 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Dwan Edwards and P Brad Nortman
5 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Shaq Thompson, P Brad Nortman and DT Dwan Edwards
6 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Dwan Edwards, P Brad Nortman and LB Shaq Thompson
7 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Dwan Edwards, LB Shaq Thompson and P Brad Nortman
8 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
9 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Dwan Edwards
10 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Shaq Thompson, T Daryl Williams and P Brad Nortman
11 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Shaq Thompson and P Brad Nortman
12 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
P Brad Nortman, DT Dwan Edwards and LB Shaq Thompson
13 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
P Brad Nortman
14 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Shaq Thompson
15 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Shaq Thompson and DT Dwan Edwards
16 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Dwan Edwards, LB Shaq Thompson and P Brad Nortman
17 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
18 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Dwan Edwards
19 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
P Brad Nortman
20 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Dwan Edwards
21 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Dwan Edwards
22 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Dwan Edwards
23 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
P Brad Nortman
24 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Shaq Thompson
25 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Dwan Edwards
26 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
P Brad Nortman
27 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Shaq Thompson
28 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Dwan Edwards, P Brad Nortman and LB Shaq Thompson
29 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
P Brad Nortman and LB Shaq Thompson
30 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
P Brad Nortman
31 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
P Brad Nortman, DT Edwards and LB Shaq Thompson
32 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
33 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
P Brad Nortman, LB Shaq Thompson and DT Dwan Edwards
34 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Shaq Thompson and DT Dwan Edwards
35 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
P Brad Nortman
36 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Shaq Thompson and DT Dwan Edwards
37 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Shaq Thompson
38 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Dwan Edwards
39 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Dwan Edwards
40 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
P Brad Nortman
41 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Tre Boston
42 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Shaq Thompson and P Brad Nortman
43 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Shaq Thompson and P Brad Nortman
44 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Tre Boston
45 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Tre Boston
46 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Tre Boston
47 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Dwan Edwards, LB Shaq Thompson and P Brad Nortman
48 / 48
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Panthers, GMC name 2022 High School Coaches of the Week

The program recognizes high school coaches who continue to make a positive impact on their school, community, and the lives of their players.

news

For Scott Fitterer, supporting Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital hits close to home

The Panthers GM got life-saving care as a baby in Seattle, so supporting the facility in his new home was an easy choice for him and his family.

news

Reidsville's Jimmy Teague named Panthers High School Coach of the Year

The annual award, sponsored by GMC, was presented at a surprise ceremony this week.

news

Holiday spirit in full force at Joy to the Carolinas event

The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation, Coca-Cola Consolidated and other Panthers' partners held the fourth annual Joy to the Carolinas event Tuesday night.

news

Derrick Brown named 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee

The Panthers' defensive tackle casts a wide net across Charlotte and his local community in Sugar Hill, Ga., with The Derrick Brown Foundation.

news

Steve Wilks making "imprint and impact" with 3T Foundation

The Panthers interim coach talked about his deep connections to Charlotte at a fundraising event for his foundation, The 3T Foundation.

news

Tepper Sports & Entertainment to help launch first varsity-level high school esports and STEM league

TSE will partner with Stiegler EdTech, Carolina Esports Hub and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in the inaugural season in 2022.

news

Spartanburg outlasts Dorman in Big Friday instant classic

Spartanburg defeated Dorman 42-41 in an instant Big Friday classic in front of a raucous Cavalier Stadium.

news

Dorman hosts Spartanburg in Panthers Big Friday series tonight

The Panthers will have a big presence in South Carolina as two of the state's top 10 teams face off in Roebuck, S.C.

news

Mike Rucker shares knowledge at German flag football event

The Panthers legend took part in a recent flag football clinic and tournament in Frankfurt, as the team works to grow the game in Germany.

news

Charlotte Christian comes back to beat Providence Day in thriller

Last-second field goal lifted Charlotte Christian in an epic Panthers Big Friday showcase.

news

Providence Day hosts Charlotte Christian in Panthers Big Friday series tonight

The Panthers will have a big presence at tonight's game featuring the Knights (5-2) and Chargers (7-0).

Advertising