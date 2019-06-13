Minicamp Wraps: Panthers in good shape after productive spring

"Probably the biggest thing as far as the defense is concerned is picking up some of the things that we want to do, some of the different looks that we're working on. That's pretty exciting; they picked it up very quickly and seemed to adapt themselves very well to it," Rivera said. "Based on some of the tape I've had an opportunity to watch, I think the guys really see how it can impact the game. I'm excited about that.

"Offensively, we're going into our second season with it, and I think the scheme is really coming along very nicely. Probably the biggest thing you got to see were the skill positions; you see the growth there."

A mention of the offense naturally is followed by a mention of Newton, whose offseason work took a significant step during minicamp in the form of forward passes with his new and improved shoulder and throwing motion.

"He had a great day today; in fact he threw a little bit more than we anticipated. He's feeling really good," Rivera said. "He'll just continue to progress through the program they've set up. They obviously have a plan for him for how he's going to work and who he's going to work with. They'll do what they've done in the past; my understanding is that he and a group of receivers will get together and they'll go on their little getaway just before we get together.

"He's gone through every step that we've asked, so I'm just looking forward to when we get to training camp."

Rivera stressed with the players and shared with the media his expectation that his team will be physically and mentally prepared to pick up where it left off when players return in late July.

The veterans certainly know the deal.

"This is like a springboard into training camp," right guard Trai Turner said. "Hopefully everybody stays on the right track, stays in the right frame of mind. That way we can hit training camp running and not have to restart."

Tight end Greg Olsen has been at this longer than any player on the roster. His 13th offseason program in the books, next up is his 13th training camp.