Panthers jersey color changing slightly

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will have a (slightly) new look this season, but it's not a dramatic change, and perhaps not one most people will even notice.

When Nike started making NFL uniforms in 2012, the blue they used was the one in their color book that most closely matched the Panthers' color, but it was not an exact match. In recent years they have added more colors to their color book, so they now have a closer replication that is more in line with the team's blue – process blue.

The color correction coincides with Nike's shift to a new uniform technology. As part of this shift, the jerseys will have a modified shoulder stripe that stops short of going under the armpit, which Nike designed to accommodate increased mobility.

While there have been reports that other major changes were afoot, the team is not dropping silver from the color scheme or making any other drastic re-designs.