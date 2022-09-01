Panthers kick off school year with pep rally, backpack giveaway

Each student received a backpack during the school's open house function. Some students had already written their names on the black bags, filled with various classroom essentials for the upcoming school year, including pencils, composition books, crayons, markers, and glue sticks.

Tepper smiled and hugged children as she walked the blue carpet to give encouraging words to students ahead of the school year.

"It's important to the Panthers (and) to our family," Tepper said. "Knowing my mother-in-law was a teacher, Dave's daughter Randi was a teacher, education is so important to us. Giving back in this capacity and seeing smiles is really, really, really important. And if it makes you want to do more."

Students also heard encouraging messages about the importance of exercise, sleep, nutrition, and reading to kick off the start of the new school year.

Panthers game day DJ Vinny Esposito excited the crowd before the pep rally, which included a team obstacle course race, Panthers-themed prizes, music, cheering, and confetti.