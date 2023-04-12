Panthers legend Greg Olsen nominated for Sports Emmy

Apr 12, 2023 at 09:47 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Greg Olsen
Mike Comer/Getty

CHARLOTTE — Panthers legend Greg Olsen has quickly proven himself as talented off the field as he was on it.

The former tight end has been a fast riser since entering the broadcast world and was recently nominated for a Sports Emmy, one of his new field's highest honors.

Olsen, who has become Fox Network's top game analyst, was one of five nominees in the outstanding personality/emerging on-air talent category.

Other nominees in his category include ESPN/ABC/SEC Network's Andraya Carter, along with ESPN's Robert Griffin III, Eli Manning, and JJ Redick.

The 44th Annual Sports Emmy Awards will be presented during a ceremony at Lincoln Center in New York on Monday, May 22. Longtime broadcaster Bryant Gumbel will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences during the ceremony as well.

Olsen began broadcasting games during bye weeks when he was playing and quickly became one of the best in the game after his retirement. Paired with Kevin Burkhardt in 2021, they became Fox's top tandem last year and called Super Bowl LVII.

During his 14 seasons as a player (including nine with the Panthers), he caught 742 passes for 8,683 yards and 60 touchdowns. From 2014-2016, he became the first tight end in NFL history to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season for three straight years. He's also remained active in the Charlotte community since retirement through his family's Heartest Yard foundation.

Greg Olsen distributes beanies at Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital

Once again in 2022, Greg Olsen and his family went to the Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital to visit with patients and distribute his beanie. This year's version will be available for purchase at the team store at Sunday's game with proceeds going to benefit the hospital and their important work.

