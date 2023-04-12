Panthers legend Greg Olsen nominated for Sports Emmy

CHARLOTTE — Panthers legend Greg Olsen has quickly proven himself as talented off the field as he was on it.

The former tight end has been a fast riser since entering the broadcast world and was recently nominated for a Sports Emmy, one of his new field's highest honors.

Olsen, who has become Fox Network's top game analyst, was one of five nominees in the outstanding personality/emerging on-air talent category.

Other nominees in his category include ESPN/ABC/SEC Network's Andraya Carter, along with ESPN's Robert Griffin III, Eli Manning, and JJ Redick.