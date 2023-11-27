Panthers move on from Duce Staley, Josh McCown

CHARLOTTE — Panthers interim head coach Chris Tabor has begun adjusting his coaching staff.
Assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley, and quarterbacks coach Josh McCown will not continue with the team.
Staley came here with a strong tie to former head coach Frank Reich, as they worked together in Philadelphia. The Panthers are 29th in the league in rushing this season, a drastic departure from last season's success in that area.
McCown was in his first year as an assistant coach after a long playing career, including a stint with the Panthers.