Panthers move on from Duce Staley, Josh McCown

Nov 27, 2023 at 02:08 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Duce Staley
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — Panthers interim head coach Chris Tabor has begun adjusting his coaching staff.

Assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley, and quarterbacks coach Josh McCown will not continue with the team.

Staley came here with a strong tie to former head coach Frank Reich, as they worked together in Philadelphia. The Panthers are 29th in the league in rushing this season, a drastic departure from last season's success in that area.

McCown was in his first year as an assistant coach after a long playing career, including a stint with the Panthers.

