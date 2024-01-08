Panthers part ways with General Manager Scott Fitterer

Jan 08, 2024 at 08:18 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
230412 Panthers Pro Day-168 (1)

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers parted ways with General Manager Scott Fitterer Monday morning, allowing them to hire a coach and a GM during the same offseason for the first time since 2002.

"As we move forward with the new direction for our franchise, I have made the decision that Scott Fitterer will no longer serve as our general manager," Panthers owner David Tepper said. "I appreciate Scott's efforts and wish the best for him and his family."

Fitterer had been with the team since 2021.

The Panthers will begin the search for his replacement immediately, and will be able to interview coaching candidates in person beginning Jan. 22.

