Panthers part ways with head coach Frank Reich

Nov 27, 2023 at 09:50 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Frank Reich

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers were looking for answers on offense when they hired Frank Reich as head coach last offseason. They still are.

The 1-10 Panthers parted ways with their head coach Monday, 11 games into a season that saw them make little progress on the side of the ball upon which they invested so many resources this offseason.

"I met with Coach Reich this morning and informed him that he will not continue as head coach of the Carolina Panthers," owner David Tepper said in a statement. "I want to thank Frank for his dedication and service, and we wish him well.

"Effective immediately, special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as our interim head coach. Senior assistant Jim Caldwell will be a special advisor to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, who will take over play calling duties."

Through 11 weeks, the Panthers rank near the bottom of the league in total offense and scoring and haven't scored more than 15 points in a game since the bye week. They're 30th in the league in total offense and 30th in passing yards per game.

That was not what they were hoping for this offseason when they hired Reich with a mandate to build the kind of staff to develop No. 1 overall pick and former Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.

Related Content

news

Snap Counts: Week 12 vs. Tennessee

Take a look at the usage of the Panthers players in the road loss Sunday against the Titans.
news

Panthers forced to become aggressive on fourth downs

They're going for it more often out of necessity, but they're having some success with it at times.
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers at Titans

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' Week 12 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
news

Defense looking for turnovers, to help turn a tough situation

The Panthers played solid defense at Tennessee, but they have to be more than solid to help the team survive the current offensive issues.
news

Rapid Reactions: Offensive issues, injuries persist

The Panthers dropped a 17-10 decision at Tennessee, and saw even more players leave with injuries during the game.
news

Live Updates: Panthers at Titans

Follow all the action in real time with posts from the Panthers and team writer.
news

Inactives: Terrace Marshall Jr. and Raheem Blackshear down

With Laviska Shenault healthy again, he'll likely have a bigger role on offense, and can resume returning kicks. 
news

Five things to watch against Titans: Lights, camera, Jackson 

The Panthers need their veteran cornerback to step up this week, as the lone regular left standing at his position. Plus more on the matchup at Tennessee.
news

Week 12 Game Preview: Panthers at Titans

Here are the facts and figures you need to know before the Panthers play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
news

Week 12 Friday Injury Report: Short in secondary for Tennessee

Cornerbacks CJ Henderson and Jaycee Horn are both listed as doubtful this week, meaning they'll likely have to improvise in the secondary again.
news

Run game hoping to provide a spark on offense

The Panthers ran well in the first half last week, and got more from Miles Sanders than they had in some time, offering them something different on offense.
Advertising