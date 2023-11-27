Panthers part ways with head coach Frank Reich

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers were looking for answers on offense when they hired Frank Reich as head coach last offseason. They still are.

The 1-10 Panthers parted ways with their head coach Monday, 11 games into a season that saw them make little progress on the side of the ball upon which they invested so many resources this offseason.

"I met with Coach Reich this morning and informed him that he will not continue as head coach of the Carolina Panthers," owner David Tepper said in a statement. "I want to thank Frank for his dedication and service, and we wish him well.

"Effective immediately, special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as our interim head coach. Senior assistant Jim Caldwell will be a special advisor to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, who will take over play calling duties."

Through 11 weeks, the Panthers rank near the bottom of the league in total offense and scoring and haven't scored more than 15 points in a game since the bye week. They're 30th in the league in total offense and 30th in passing yards per game.