Panthers release 2023 jersey schedule

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers have officially released the 2023 jersey schedule as well as the game promotion schedule.

The Panthers will wear white eight times, black seven times, and blue two times this season.

They'll open the regular season in white for four of their first five games (at Atlanta, vs. New Orleans, vs. Minnesota, and at Detroit) before returning to white jerseys on the road at Chicago, Tennessee, New Orleans, and Jacksonville.

The Panthers will wear black in Week 3 at Seattle, in Weeks 8 and 9 at Bank of America Stadium against the Texans and Colts, in Week 11 at home against the Cowboys, in Weeks 15 and 16 at home against the Falcons and Packers, and in Week 18 at home against the Buccaneers.

They'll wear blue twice, both times on the road – at Miami in Week 6 and Tampa Bay in Week 13.

The Panthers will wear white in their first preseason game against the Jets and in their second preseason game at the New York Giants. They'll wear blue in their third preseason game against the Lions at Bank of America Stadium.

Pants and socks colors will be announced closer to game days each week of the season.