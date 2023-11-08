Panthers release tackle David Sharpe

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers created a roster spot for a potential reinforcement prior to leaving for Chicago on Wednesday.

The team released offensive tackle David Sharpe.

The veteran backup has appeared in two games this year.

The move technically gets the roster to 51, after Luiji Vilain was placed on IR Tuesday, but they can't use that spot for another player this week because of a seldom-applied rule.

Since Vilain was signed off another team's practice squad, he had to spend a minimum of three weeks on the Panthers' 53-man roster. Even though he's technically not on the roster after going on IR with a knee injury, they still have to account for him for three weeks.