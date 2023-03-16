Panthers restructure Donte Jackson's contract

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers created some more salary cap flexibility on Thursday as they continue to make free agent moves this week.
The team reworked the contract of cornerback Donte Jackson, clearing some cap space for next year.
The 27-year-old Jackson signed a three-year contract extension last offseason.
He's currently rehabbing, after tearing his Achilles in Week 10.
The Panthers have been active already in this league year, bringing in running back Miles Sanders, tight end Hayden Hurst, quarterback Andy Dalton, safety Vonn Bell, and defensive linemen Shy Tuttle and DeShawn Williams, along with trading for the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft.