Panthers restructure Donte Jackson's contract

Mar 16, 2023 at 05:37 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Donte Jackson
Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers created some more salary cap flexibility on Thursday as they continue to make free agent moves this week.

The team reworked the contract of cornerback Donte Jackson, clearing some cap space for next year.

The 27-year-old Jackson signed a three-year contract extension last offseason.

He's currently rehabbing, after tearing his Achilles in Week 10.

The Panthers have been active already in this league year, bringing in running back Miles Sanders, tight end Hayden Hurst, quarterback Andy Dalton, safety Vonn Bell, and defensive linemen Shy Tuttle and DeShawn Williams, along with trading for the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft.

Related Content

news

Five things to know about Hayden Hurst

The Panthers' new tight end has connections to the Carolinas, coming to the Panthers after a year with the Bengals. Here are five things to know about him.

news

Panthers agree to terms with DeShawn Williams

The Clemson product has started 34 games the last three years with the Broncos, and brings some familiarity with new coordinator Ejiro Evero's 3-4 defense.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Miles Sanders

Adding a versatile running back is the latest move for an offense that will be dramatically different next season.

news

Georgia defenders sound off on NFL Draft's top quarterbacks

The two-time national champion Bulldogs have played all four of the consensus top four picks in this year's NFL draft, and they offered their evaluations after UGA pro day.

news

Panthers restructure Johnny Hekker's contract

The veteran punter continued to perform at a high level last season, and the accounting move provides a bit more cap space heading into the new league year.

news

The Panthers are now (officially) on the clock

With the new league year now underway, the team has formalized its deal with Chicago for the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Hayden Hurst

Busy pre-free agency period now includes a starting-caliber tight end, as they continue to look for targets in the passing game.

news

Reports: Panthers near deal with quarterback Andy Dalton

The 12-year veteran quarterback will add leadership to the QBs room, after the Panthers made the deal last week to get to the top pick in the draft.

news

Trenton Simpson hoping to fulfill Cam Newton's prediction

The Clemson linebacker and Charlotte product remembers the message he got from the former Panthers quarterback, which motivates him heading into the draft.

news

Panthers release offensive lineman Pat Elflein

The former starting center was replaced by Bradley Bozeman, who agreed to a new three-year deal on Monday.

news

Panthers bring back Bradley Bozeman

The veteran center agrees to terms to return, and helps them keep a sudden strength of the roster strong.

Advertising